Gaming
Telkom VS Gaming partners with Comic Con Africa
The taming up of the premier gaming brand and premier games event will give fans a new way of experiencing esports
Telkom VS Gaming will be the official gaming and connectivity partner of Comic Con Africa, the continent’s largest pop culture and gaming festival. From 22 to 25 September 2022 the Johannesburg Expo Centre, promises visitors the latest gaming tech and experiences, as well as esports tournaments.
Telkom VS Gaming says its commitment to driving the local esports industry forward will see them owning the largest tournament stage in the country, and will attract some of the industry’s best players and teams. The stage in the gaming hall will host the Telkom VS Gaming Masters, the Telkom VS Gaming Championships, eDiski, and the High School eSport League (HSEL) finals.
The Telkom stand will demonstrate Telkom Smart Living, providing hands-on experience of Telkom products on offer and a chance to win exciting prizes.
“Through our vision as Telkom, we have seen competitiveness in esports continue to grow from strength to strength,” says Wanda Mkhize, spokesperson for Telkom VS Gaming.
“This has allowed us to showcase the world of gaming to SA by giving more people the opportunity to entrench themselves in this world and participate. We are very proud to be partnering with Comic Con Africa and believe such partnerships shine the spotlight on esports and drive the industry forward.”
Carla Massman, show director of Comic Con Africa, says: “Telkom has always been invested in the esports arena and our partnership with them broadens the spectrum of the festivals gaming offering and pop culture industry for local audiences.”
As one of the fastest growing digital networks in Africa, Telkom says, it is dedicated to taking local gaming to the next level by providing improved spectator access, increased awareness, education and a fun, social and rewarding environment for both pros and casual gaming enthusiasts. Telkom VS Gaming, therefore, aspires to create an environment that “brings gaming to life in a way that you have never experienced it before”.
“It’s person VS person, team VS team, man VS machine and, ultimately, you VS your best self.”
Comic Con Africa promises everything a gamer wants in one place, attracting the biggest and best tournament organisers in the country. Millions of rands in prizes are up for grabs, including the grand prize giveaway from Telkom VS Gaming of tickets to New York Comic Con 2023.
Purchase your Comic Con Africa tickets here to rub shoulders with your favourite gamers, comic creators, and cosplay icons and celebrities from films and series.