LG’s Ultrawide pumps up remote working

The right monitor can have a significant impact on the performance of people working from home

Before the global pandemic, most organisations believed that offices were critical to productivity, company culture, and winning the war for talent. But working life has entered a new normal. Now, with more of us working from home more often, it’s vital that we find the best possible setup to improve our working experience, our productivity, and our health. Not sure where to start? How about with the thing we spend most of our time staring at our monitors?

Choosing the right monitor can have a profound impact on our performance. If you’re working from home and want to maximise comfort and productivity in your digital workspace, here are some important things to consider before you treat your eyes to a new monitor.

Having more screen space is like a carpenter having a bigger workbench. Bigger is usually better because it gives you more room to work with. You can work at a comfortable viewing distance without having to squint or slouch closer to the monitor. For multitasking gurus who want the freedom of having a side-by-side view of browser tabs or work documents, an ultrawide monitor could be the perfect solution. LG’s 26-inch UltraWide Full HD monitor, for example, provides 33% more screen space than a conventional 1920×1080 screen, allowing you to multitask effectively without having to shift through different programs.

Electronic displays emit blue light that can cause significant eye strain over extended periods of time. And, when you’re working from home and staring at a screen for more than 5 hours, this eye strain can start to impact your health and productivity. Fortunately, some monitors on the market come with low blue light and flicker-free technology that minimises blue light emission and flickering images. The LG UltraWide monitor includes a Flicker Safe feature and a Reader Mode that creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to paper, making extended periods of screen-time feel more natural and comfortable.

Squinting at a screen for extended periods or slouching for the right viewing angle can quickly lead to poor posture, back issues, and eye strain. It is therefore important to choose a monitor with an adjustable tilt to ensure you’re working with the correct posture and viewing angle. Ideally, you want to position your monitor either directly in line with your eye level, or within 30 degrees below, to avoid bending your head and neck. Furthermore, repositioning your monitor can also help eliminate screen glare, which can lead to eye strain or an uncomfortable viewing position.

Considering how much time we spend staring at our monitors, it’s worth investing in one that’s a pleasure to look at. That’s where having high resolution and colour accuracy really matters. LG’s UltraWide Full HD monitor supports HDR10 (high dynamic range), which enhances specific levels of colour and brightness to enable more dramatic visual immersion. These IPS (in-plane switching) displays also maintain their colour accuracy with 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum – even at wider viewing angles. Compared to other LCD panel technologies, like TN (twisted nematic) panels, IPS displays can support a much wide colour gamut with far better viewing angles.

Now that more of us are working from home, it’s important that we think about ways to redefine our workspace in a way that can maximise our productivity and improve our health. Having the right monitor is often the best place to start. The next time you decide to invest in an upgrade, remember it’s not just about getting a screen that will get the job done, it’s about turning your desk into a truly efficient, healthy, and enjoyable workspace.