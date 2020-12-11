Stream of the Day
The Last of Us Part II wins big at The Game Awards
At The Game Awards last night, The Last of Us Part II won a whopping seven awards, including Game of the Year.
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II took home many of the trophies from The Game Awards last night. It also won the biggest award of all: Game of the Year. The game was up against strong Game of the Year nominees, like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons and id Software’s Doom Eternal.
The awards ceremony was aired live from three separate, live audience-less locations: Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. Very few events can get this kind of low-latency, multi-location experience right, but The Game Awards pulled it off without a hitch.
The show had musical guests, including Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The likes of Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, and Keanu Reeves also made appearances to announce awards. Christopher Nolan announced the final award.
The winners and the nominees were:
Game of the Year
- Winner: The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
Game Direction
- Winner: The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
Most Anticipated Game
- Winner: Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco
- Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
- God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Narrative
- Winner: The Last of Us Part II
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
Art Direction
- Winner: Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Score and Music
- Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Audio Design
- Winner: The Last of Us Part II
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
