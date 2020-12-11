The Last of Us Part II wins big at The Game Awards

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II took home many of the trophies from The Game Awards last night. It also won the biggest award of all: Game of the Year. The game was up against strong Game of the Year nominees, like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons and id Software’s Doom Eternal.

The awards ceremony was aired live from three separate, live audience-less locations: Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. Very few events can get this kind of low-latency, multi-location experience right, but The Game Awards pulled it off without a hitch.

The show had musical guests, including Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The likes of Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, and Keanu Reeves also made appearances to announce awards. Christopher Nolan announced the final award.

The winners and the nominees were:

Game of the Year

Winner: The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Game Direction

Winner: The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

Most Anticipated Game

Winner: Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE

God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

Winner: The Last of Us Part II

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Art Direction

Winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Score and Music

Winner: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Doom Eternal

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Design

Winner: The Last of Us Part II

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

Read about other game categories on the next page.