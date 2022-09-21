The Imperfects journey onto Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The “coming-of-rage” sci-fi series tells the story of three adults on a journey to track down the mad scientist who turned them into monsters

The Imperfects, an American science fiction series that debuted on Netflix on 8 September, has been termed a “coming of rage” story, a play on the flood of coming-of-age stories on streaming services.

The series, created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, follows three young adults pursuing the mad scientist who tampered with their DNA.

Three Seattle-based adults, scientist Abbi, comic book artist Juan, and Singer Tilda, are turned into monsters after undergoing experimental gene therapy.

They have the powers of a banshee, chupacabra, and succubus, with the abilities of these legendary creatures causing complications for the three protagonists.

The trio decides to hunt down the scientist responsible for their transformation, Dr. Alex Sarkov, and force him to make them human again.

They are joined by Dr. Sydney Burke, a scientist who assists them in their quest.

The series stars Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rihanna Jagpal and Iñaki

Godoy.