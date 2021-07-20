The Handmaid’s Tale gets 21 Emmy nominations

With the 2021 Emmy Awards coming up in September, The Handmaid’s Tale has recieved 21 nominations across several categories.

The nominations include:

Outstanding Drama,

Actress (Elisabeth Moss),

Supporting Actor (Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella & O-T Fagbenie),

Supporting Actress (Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley & Yvonne Strahovski),

Guest Actress (Alexis Bledel, McKenna Grace),

Casting,

Directing,

Writing,

Editing,

Production Design,

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes,

Hairstyling,

Makeup,

Original Score, and

Sound Mixing

Based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale has won 74 awards to date, including 15 Emmy Awards as well as Golden Globes for Best Drama Series and Best Actress (Elisabeth Moss). The series holds an 8.4/10 score on IMDb and an 83% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes,

The latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The fourth and latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream now on Showmax.