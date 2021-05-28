Movie of the Week
The Good Liar – Now streaming on Showmax
Helen Mirren and Ian McKellan star in crime thriller The Good Liar, where a simple swindle turns into a game of cat-and-mouse with high stakes
In The Good Liar, Oscar nominee Sir Ian McKellan (The Lord of the Rings, Gods and Monsters) stars as career con man Roy Courtnay, who sets his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed and extremely wealthy Betty McLeish, played by Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren (The Queen, Catherine the Great). But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.
Directed and produced by Oscar winner Bill Condon (Gods and Monsters, Chicago, Dreamgirls), The Good Liar also stars Critics’ Choice nominee Russel Tovey (Years and Years), multiple Emmy nominee Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), and BAFTA-nominee Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, Kiri).
The Good Liar is nominated for a 2021 Saturn Award for Best Thriller from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. It was up for Best Actress (Mirren) at the Satellite Awards and for Best Film Performance (McKellen) at the 2020 Queerties.
Watch The Good Liar on Showmax here.
