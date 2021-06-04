Movie of the Week
The Day Sports Stood Still – Streaming now on Showmax
This documentary tells the story of the abrupt sports shut down in March 2020, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The HBO documentary film The Day Sports Stood Still tells the story of the unprecedented sports shut down in March 2020 and the events that followed. Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua (What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Training Day) chronicles the abrupt stoppage due to Covid-19, how top athletes made their voices heard in the cultural and political reckoning on racial injustice in America, and the complex return to competition as the sports world tries to find its new normal.
The documentary captures a broad swath of voices and experiences, exploring how the pandemic pressed pause on their careers, but also changed their lives in dramatic and surprising ways. The film features everyone from an NFL Super Bowl champion who volunteers in the ER, to a defending WNBA champ who decided to sit out the 2020 season to focus on protesting racial injustice.
Watch The Day Sports Stood Still on Showmax here.
