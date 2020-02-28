Featured
The chip that will drive the 5G smartphone era
No less than 15 manufacturers have announced they will use Qualcomm’s new mobile platform to power the first wave of 2020 5G smartphones
Qualcomm Technologies has announced that 15 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brands have selected the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform for their 5G device launches this year. The OEMs are ASUS, Black Shark, Fujitsu, iQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, OPPO, realme, Redmi, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.
The company made the announcement at a media event in San Diego this week under the banner, “What’s Next in 5G”.
Qualcomm described the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform as “the world’s most advanced mobile platform, designed to deliver the unmatched connectivity and performance required for the next wave of flagship devices”. It features the company’s second-generation 5G Modem-RF System, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55, while redefining Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem. The 865 enables premium devices with breakthrough features, from Gigapixel-speed photography and Elite Gaming with desktop-level features, to intelligent and intuitive experiences due to the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.
“As the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving and scaling 5G to the consumer,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile at Qualcomm Technologies. “This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, further enabling immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture and all-day battery life.”
Qualcomm says that, after introducing the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in December 2019, more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the platform. Additionally, more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on the Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms. Smartphones announced or coming soon based on the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, include:
- Black Shark 3*
- FCNT arrows 5G*
- iQOO 3*
- Legion Gaming Phone*
- Nubia Red Magic 5G*
- OPPO Find X2*
- realme X50 Pro*
- Redmi K30 Pro*
- ROG Phone 3*
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
- Sharp AQUOS R5G*
- Sony Xperia 1 II*
- vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone*
- Xiaomi Mi 10* and Mi 10 Pro*
- ZenFone 7*
- ZTE Axon 10s Pro*
*Features Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem
Cloud demands new way of thinking about IT
Optimal cloud security requires a distinct way of thinking about IT infrastructure, says RAY POMPON, Principal Threat Evangelist at F5 Labs.
Back in the day, the theft and loss of backup tapes and laptops were a primary cause of data breaches. That all changed when systems were redesigned and data at rest was encrypted on portable devices.
Not only did we use technology to mitigate a predictable human problem, but we also increased the tolerance of failure. A single lapse, such as leaving a laptop in a car, doesn’t have to compromise an organisation’s data. We need the same level of failure tolerance, with access controls and IT security, in the cloud.
In the cloud, all infrastructure is virtualised and runs as software. Services and servers are not fixed but can shrink, grow, appear, disappear, and transform in the blink of an eye. Cloud services aren’t the same as those anchored on-premises. For example, AWS S3 buckets have characteristics of both file shares and web servers, but they are something else entirely.
Practices differ too. You don’t patch cloud servers – they are replaced with the new software versions. There is also a distinction between the credentials used by an operational instance (like a virtual computer), and those that are accessible by that instance (the services it can call).
Cloud computing requires a distinct way of thinking about IT infrastructure.
A recent study by the Cyentia Institute shows that organisations using four different cloud providers have one-quarter the security exposure rate. Organisations with eight clouds have one-eighth the exposure. Both data points could speak to cloud maturity, operational competence, and the ability to manage complexity. Compare this to the “lift and shift” cloud strategies, which result in over-provisioned deployments and expensive exercises in wastefulness.
So how do you determine your optimal cloud defence strategy?
Before choosing your deployment model, it is important to note that there isn’t one definitive type of cloud out there.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) definition of cloud computing lists three cloud service models infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS)). It also lists four deployment models: private, community, public, and hybrid.
Here’s a quick summary of how it all works through a security lens:
- Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) cloud is an application service delivered by the cloud. Most of the infrastructure is managed by the provider. Examples include Office 365, Dropbox, Gmail, Adobe Creative Cloud, Google G Suite, DocuSign, and Shopify. Here, you are only responsible for your logins and data. Primary threats include phishing, credential stuffing, and credential theft. These can be controlled via solutions such as multi-factor authentication, application configuration hardening, and data-at-rest encryption (if available).
- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) cloud is a platform to build applications into before they are delivered by the cloud. The provider manages the platform infrastructure, but you build and run the applications. Examples include AWS S3 buckets, Azure SQL Database, Force.com, OpenShift, and Heroku. You are only responsible for your logins and data. In addition to SaaS threats (access attacks), there is a need to secure the application itself against web app attacks. In this model, you are likely to have exposed APIs and service interfaces that could leak data if unsecure. Controls include User/Role Rights Management processes, secure API gateways, Web App Security, Web App Firewalls, bot scrapers, and all the referenced SaaS controls.
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Cloud is a platform to build virtual machines, networks, and other computing infrastructures. The provider manages the infrastructure below the operating system, and you build and run everything from the machine and network up. Examples include AWS EC2, Linode, Rackspace, Microsoft Azure, and Google Compute Engine. You are responsible for the operating systems, networking, servers, as well as everything in the PaaS and SaaS models. In addition to the threats targeting SaaS and PaaS models, the main security concerns are exploited software vulnerabilities in OS and infrastructure, as well as network attacks. This calls for a hardening of virtualised servers, networks, and services infrastructure. You’ll need all the above-mentioned controls, plus strong patching and system hardening, and network security controls.
- On-Premises/Not Cloud is the traditional server in a rack, whether it’s in a room in your building or in a colocation (Colo) facility. You’re responsible for pretty much everything. There’s less worries about physical security, power, and HVAC but there are concerns related to network connectivity and reliability, as well as resource management. In addition to threats to networks, physical location, and hardware, you’ll have to secure everything else mentioned above.
If you have a hybrid cloud deployment, you’ll have to mix and match these threats and defenses. In that case, an additional challenge is to unify your security strategy without having to monitor and configure different controls, in different models and in different environments. Other, specific organisational proficiencies integral to reducing the chances of a cloud breach include:
- Technical skills and strategy
- A strong understanding of cloud technology, including its deployment models, advantages, and disadvantages at the IT executive/management level.
- A deep understanding of the operating modes and limitations of associated controls.
- Comprehensive service portfolio management, including tracking environment, applications, deployed platforms, and ongoing IT projects.
- Risk assessments and threat modelling, including understanding possible breach impacts and failure modes for each key service.
- Access control processes
- Defined access and identity roles for users, services, servers, and networks.
- Defined processes to correct erroneous, obsolete, duplicate, or excessive user and role permissions.
- Methods for setting and changing access control rules across all data storage elements, services, and applications.
- Automated lockdown of access to all APIs, logins, interfaces, and file transfer nodes as they are provisioned.
- Centralized and standardized management of secrets for encryption and authentication.
- Observability
- Defined and monitored single-path-to-production pipeline.
- Inventory of all cloud service objects, data elements, and control rules.
- Configuration drift detection/change control auditing.
- Detailed logging and anomaly detection.
- Adherence to secure standards
- Guardrails to ensure secure standards are chosen by default, including pre-security certified libraries, frameworks, environments and configurations.
- Audit remediation and hybrid cloud governance tools.
- Automated remediation (or deletion) of non-compliant instances and accounts.
- Automated configuration of new instances that includes secure hardening to latest standard.
Any strategy and priority decisions should come before the technological reasons. Don’t go to the cloud for the sake of it. A desired goal and robust accompanying strategy will show the way and illuminate where deeper training and tooling are needed.
Featured
Why every developer should be taking breaks
You probably already know that you should be taking breaks during your workday. But often developers can get carried away and simply forget to step away from the computer. If you are one of them, here is something you should know about breaks to take them more seriously.
Your Body Is Telling You Everything You Need To Know
Once you sit down and start the work, it’s easy to get into the flow and forget everything around you. But remember, that your body is exceptionally reasonable, and if you feel something, it’s not a random sensation, your body is telling you something, and you should listen to it.
Karan on dev.to writes: “Being in touch with your body is crucial – especially while coding since most of the time you are inside your head. As soon as there is a physical feeling of sleepiness, discomfort, pain, or exhaustion – you must take a break.”
New Solutions Are Around The Corner
You might have noticed that even when you take a break and step away from your computer, your mind still wonders about the problem you are tackling. But it’s not a bad thing. When you get away from your computer screen, you can start to see the problem as a whole, rather than concentrating on the part of it that is on the screen. And it can give you a fresh approach.
Arnas Stuopelis, Chairman of web hosting provider Hostinger, says: “Sometimes people mock the fact that modern offices have all those playful elements: lounge zones, open kitchens, table tennis, foosball, and other games. But there’s a reason for that: all those details can distract you, offer you a new point of view, and give you some ideas for your work, even if it seems unrelated at first.”
The Decision Making Is At Risk
Another reason to take breaks is to prevent wearing down your willpower and reasoning ability. A study made with judges shows, that “judges were more likely to grant paroles to prisoners after their two daily breaks than after they had been working for a while. As decision fatigue set in, the rate of granting paroles gradually dropped to near 0% because judges resorted to the easiest and safest option—just say no.”
When you get overworked, your head starts to doubt itself. Decision fatigue can lead to simplification instead of innovative solutions. And once you are not sure about the decisions you are making, you start to procrastinate more and more. All of that can be avoided with a simple break from time to time.
Resting Improves Your Brain
You probably don’t doubt the necessity of sleep. It lets you both: get some rest and consolidate your memories. But resting can have the same impact on you! Scientific American shares insights, that “resting while awake likewise improves memory formation. During the rest period, it appears that the brain reviews and ingrains what it previously learned.” So if you stop and take a break, your mind absorbs your insights from the current task, and it improves your brain.
Even on the busiest day, let yourself stop. You might think that it might slow down the work, but the results can be quite the opposite. First of all, listen to your body, if you feel hungry or sleepy, don’t ignore it, take a break and address those feelings. Don’t be afraid of work-related thoughts during your break. It might turn into new solutions while you are away from the screen. If you feel like not sure of what decision to make, it might be a decision-fatigue talking, and it’s time to take a break. And the break is also essential if you want to be learning from your work. Once you stop and take a break, you start to consolidate your memories and turn your work time into learned lessons.
