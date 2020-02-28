Featured
PC sales crash as virus hits
COVID-19 is now an integral element of forecasting of computer sales, as the impact of coronavirus begins to be felt in the supply chain
Overall shipments of personal computing devices (PCD) will decline 9% in 2020, reaching 374.2-million by the end of this year, as a result of the impact of coronavirus, or COVID-19, on manufacturing, logistics and sales.
According to new projections from the Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, International Data Corporation (IDC) has lowered its forecast for PCDs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets.
The long-term forecast still remains slightly positive, with global shipments forecast to grow to 377.2-million in 2024, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. However, this is based on an IDC assumption that the spread of the virus will recede in 2020. Since the figure represents only marginal growth, the ongoing impact of the virus could quickly reduce long-term forecasts into negative expectations. IDC did not provide alternative scenarios should this occur.
The decline in 2020 is attributed to two significant factors; the Windows 7 to Windows 10 transition creates tougher year-over-year growth comparisons from here on out and, more recently, the spread of COVID-19 is hampering supply and leading to reduced demand. As a result, IDC forecasts a decline of 8.2% in shipments during the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), followed by a decline of 12.7% in 2Q20 as the existing inventory of components and finished goods from the first quarter will have been depleted by the second quarter. In the second half of the year, growth rates are expected to improve, though the market will remain in decline.
“We have already forgone nearly a month of production given the two-week extension to the Lunar New Year break and we expect the road to recovery for China’s supply chain to be long with a slow trickle of labour back to factories in impacted provinces until May when the weather improves,” said Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays. “Many critical components such as panels, touch sensors, and printed circuit boards come out of these impacted regions, which will cause a supply crunch heading into Q2.”
“There’s no doubt that 2020 will remain challenged as manufacturing levels are at an all-time low and even the products that are ready to ship face issues with logistics,” added Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Lost wages associated with factory shutdowns and the overall reduction in quality of life will further the decline in the second half of the year as demand will be negatively impacted.”
Assuming the spread of the virus subsides in 2020, IDC anticipates minor growth in 2021 as the market returns to normal with growth stemming from modern form factors such as thin and light notebooks, detachable tablets, and convertible laptops. Many commercial organizations are expected to refresh their devices and move towards these modern form factors in an effort to attract and retain a younger workforce. Meanwhile, consumer demand in gaming, as well as the rise in cellular-enabled PCs and tablets, will also help provide a marginal uplift.
Worldwide Topline Personal Computing Device Forecast Changes, Year-Over-Year Growth %, 2020-2021 (Annual)
|Product Category
|Forecast Version
|
2020
Shipments (M)
|
2020 Year-Over-
Year Growth
|
2021
Shipments (M)
|
2021 Year-Over-
Year Growth
|
2021 Year-Over-
Year Growth
|Total Traditional PCs
|4Q19 – Feb. 2020
|248.0
|-7.1%
|251.2
|1.3%
|1.3%
|
|3Q19 – Nov. 2019
|252.4
|-4.6%
|248.3
|-1.6%
|-1.6%
|Total Tablets
|4Q19 – Feb. 2020
|126.2
|-12.4%
|125.4
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
|
|3Q19 – Nov. 2019
|127.8
|-10.8%
|125.2
|-2.0%
|-2.0%
|Total Personal Computing Devices
|4Q19 – Feb. 2020
|374.2
|-9.0%
|376.6
|0.6%
|0.6%
|
|3Q19 – Nov. 2019
|380.2
|-6.8%
|373.5
|-1.8%
|-1.8%
Worldwide Topline Personal Computing Device Forecast Changes, Year-Over-Year Growth %, 2020 (Quarterly)
|Product Category
|Forecast Version
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|Total Traditional PCs
|4Q19 – Feb. 2020
|-6.4%
|-10.3%
|-6.4%
|-5.6%
|
|3Q19 – Nov. 2019
|-2.0%
|-6.8%
|-5.7%
|-3.5%
|Total Tablets
|4Q19 – Feb. 2020
|-11.8%
|-17.5%
|-15.0%
|-6.6%
|
|3Q19 – Nov. 2019
|-8.1%
|-10.7%
|-16.3%
|-7.8%
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, February 19, 2020
The chip that will drive the 5G smartphone era
No less than 15 manufacturers have announced they will use Qualcomm’s new mobile platform to power the first wave of 2020 5G smartphones
Qualcomm Technologies has announced that 15 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brands have selected the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform for their 5G device launches this year. The OEMs are ASUS, Black Shark, Fujitsu, iQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, OPPO, realme, Redmi, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.
The company made the announcement at a media event in San Diego this week under the banner, “What’s Next in 5G”.
Qualcomm described the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform as “the world’s most advanced mobile platform, designed to deliver the unmatched connectivity and performance required for the next wave of flagship devices”. It features the company’s second-generation 5G Modem-RF System, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55, while redefining Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem. The 865 enables premium devices with breakthrough features, from Gigapixel-speed photography and Elite Gaming with desktop-level features, to intelligent and intuitive experiences due to the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.
“As the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving and scaling 5G to the consumer,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile at Qualcomm Technologies. “This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, further enabling immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture and all-day battery life.”
Qualcomm says that, after introducing the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in December 2019, more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the platform. Additionally, more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on the Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms. Smartphones announced or coming soon based on the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, include:
- Black Shark 3*
- FCNT arrows 5G*
- iQOO 3*
- Legion Gaming Phone*
- Nubia Red Magic 5G*
- OPPO Find X2*
- realme X50 Pro*
- Redmi K30 Pro*
- ROG Phone 3*
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
- Sharp AQUOS R5G*
- Sony Xperia 1 II*
- vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone*
- Xiaomi Mi 10* and Mi 10 Pro*
- ZenFone 7*
- ZTE Axon 10s Pro*
*Features Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem
For more information, visit the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform Product Page.
Read more about new 5G technologies unveiled by Qualcomm this week.
Cloud demands new way of thinking about IT
Optimal cloud security requires a distinct way of thinking about IT infrastructure, says RAY POMPON, Principal Threat Evangelist at F5 Labs.
Back in the day, the theft and loss of backup tapes and laptops were a primary cause of data breaches. That all changed when systems were redesigned and data at rest was encrypted on portable devices.
Not only did we use technology to mitigate a predictable human problem, but we also increased the tolerance of failure. A single lapse, such as leaving a laptop in a car, doesn’t have to compromise an organisation’s data. We need the same level of failure tolerance, with access controls and IT security, in the cloud.
In the cloud, all infrastructure is virtualised and runs as software. Services and servers are not fixed but can shrink, grow, appear, disappear, and transform in the blink of an eye. Cloud services aren’t the same as those anchored on-premises. For example, AWS S3 buckets have characteristics of both file shares and web servers, but they are something else entirely.
Practices differ too. You don’t patch cloud servers – they are replaced with the new software versions. There is also a distinction between the credentials used by an operational instance (like a virtual computer), and those that are accessible by that instance (the services it can call).
Cloud computing requires a distinct way of thinking about IT infrastructure.
A recent study by the Cyentia Institute shows that organisations using four different cloud providers have one-quarter the security exposure rate. Organisations with eight clouds have one-eighth the exposure. Both data points could speak to cloud maturity, operational competence, and the ability to manage complexity. Compare this to the “lift and shift” cloud strategies, which result in over-provisioned deployments and expensive exercises in wastefulness.
So how do you determine your optimal cloud defence strategy?
Before choosing your deployment model, it is important to note that there isn’t one definitive type of cloud out there.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) definition of cloud computing lists three cloud service models infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS)). It also lists four deployment models: private, community, public, and hybrid.
Here’s a quick summary of how it all works through a security lens:
- Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) cloud is an application service delivered by the cloud. Most of the infrastructure is managed by the provider. Examples include Office 365, Dropbox, Gmail, Adobe Creative Cloud, Google G Suite, DocuSign, and Shopify. Here, you are only responsible for your logins and data. Primary threats include phishing, credential stuffing, and credential theft. These can be controlled via solutions such as multi-factor authentication, application configuration hardening, and data-at-rest encryption (if available).
- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) cloud is a platform to build applications into before they are delivered by the cloud. The provider manages the platform infrastructure, but you build and run the applications. Examples include AWS S3 buckets, Azure SQL Database, Force.com, OpenShift, and Heroku. You are only responsible for your logins and data. In addition to SaaS threats (access attacks), there is a need to secure the application itself against web app attacks. In this model, you are likely to have exposed APIs and service interfaces that could leak data if unsecure. Controls include User/Role Rights Management processes, secure API gateways, Web App Security, Web App Firewalls, bot scrapers, and all the referenced SaaS controls.
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Cloud is a platform to build virtual machines, networks, and other computing infrastructures. The provider manages the infrastructure below the operating system, and you build and run everything from the machine and network up. Examples include AWS EC2, Linode, Rackspace, Microsoft Azure, and Google Compute Engine. You are responsible for the operating systems, networking, servers, as well as everything in the PaaS and SaaS models. In addition to the threats targeting SaaS and PaaS models, the main security concerns are exploited software vulnerabilities in OS and infrastructure, as well as network attacks. This calls for a hardening of virtualised servers, networks, and services infrastructure. You’ll need all the above-mentioned controls, plus strong patching and system hardening, and network security controls.
- On-Premises/Not Cloud is the traditional server in a rack, whether it’s in a room in your building or in a colocation (Colo) facility. You’re responsible for pretty much everything. There’s less worries about physical security, power, and HVAC but there are concerns related to network connectivity and reliability, as well as resource management. In addition to threats to networks, physical location, and hardware, you’ll have to secure everything else mentioned above.
If you have a hybrid cloud deployment, you’ll have to mix and match these threats and defenses. In that case, an additional challenge is to unify your security strategy without having to monitor and configure different controls, in different models and in different environments. Other, specific organisational proficiencies integral to reducing the chances of a cloud breach include:
- Technical skills and strategy
- A strong understanding of cloud technology, including its deployment models, advantages, and disadvantages at the IT executive/management level.
- A deep understanding of the operating modes and limitations of associated controls.
- Comprehensive service portfolio management, including tracking environment, applications, deployed platforms, and ongoing IT projects.
- Risk assessments and threat modelling, including understanding possible breach impacts and failure modes for each key service.
- Access control processes
- Defined access and identity roles for users, services, servers, and networks.
- Defined processes to correct erroneous, obsolete, duplicate, or excessive user and role permissions.
- Methods for setting and changing access control rules across all data storage elements, services, and applications.
- Automated lockdown of access to all APIs, logins, interfaces, and file transfer nodes as they are provisioned.
- Centralized and standardized management of secrets for encryption and authentication.
- Observability
- Defined and monitored single-path-to-production pipeline.
- Inventory of all cloud service objects, data elements, and control rules.
- Configuration drift detection/change control auditing.
- Detailed logging and anomaly detection.
- Adherence to secure standards
- Guardrails to ensure secure standards are chosen by default, including pre-security certified libraries, frameworks, environments and configurations.
- Audit remediation and hybrid cloud governance tools.
- Automated remediation (or deletion) of non-compliant instances and accounts.
- Automated configuration of new instances that includes secure hardening to latest standard.
Any strategy and priority decisions should come before the technological reasons. Don’t go to the cloud for the sake of it. A desired goal and robust accompanying strategy will show the way and illuminate where deeper training and tooling are needed.
