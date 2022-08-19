Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

DAVID WILLIAMS best selling book turned film, the boy in the dress now streaming on Britbox

Based on the best-selling children’s book by beloved actor-turned-author David Walliams (Little Britain), The Boy in the Dress is a celebration of creativity, difference, football and fashion.

This family comedy tells the story of Dennis, an ordinary boy who lives in an ordinary house on an ordinary street with his dad and brother, he is increasingly frustrated by the boring, grey world he inhabits. However, as he discovers, transformation can happen in the most unexpected of places.

In Raj’s newsagent, a fashion magazine seems to be calling him. Aided by Lisa, the coolest girl in school, Dennis creates a whole new persona and puts it to the test: can a boy wear a dress, and what will the headmaster, his dad and his friends on the football team think? With an all-star cast including BAFTA winner Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, French and Saunders), James Buckby (The Inbetweeners), David Walliams (Little Britain, Come Fly With Me) and supermodel Kate Moss.