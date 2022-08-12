The Beast is stalking South Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

When we think of movies where the characters are being pursued by a large rogue creature, we always anticipate sharks, alligators, and even large snakes. However, in this thrilling adventure, the beast on the prowl is a lone lion.

The story centres on Dr Nate Samuels, played by Idris Alba, a recently widowed husband who takes his two young daughters Meredith Samuels (Iyana Halley) and Norah Samuels (Leah Sava), on a safari to South Africa, where he first met his late wife. They visit a game reserve managed by an old family friend and fellow wildlife biologist. However, on what was supposed to be a trip to find healing, they realise that they have to fight for survival: a lion, who had survived vicious poachers, starts stalking them.

The movie is distributed by Universal Pictures and screens in cinemas across South Africa from 12 August 2022