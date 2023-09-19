Ask Arthur: How can I avoid tech addiction?

Image created by Microsoft Bing Image Creator, based on a prompt produced by Gadget.

A reader asks how to break away from his obsession with his gadgets. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK suggests a few routes.

Q: I am getting more and more obsessed with my gadgets. I can’t look away from my phone. I know it’s a problem, but I don’t know what to do about it.

A: First, understand that using your gadgets all the time is merely a reflection of the fact that technology is a part of our everyday lives. We use it to stay connected with friends and family, work, learn, and entertain ourselves.

But, as you have discovered, too much tech time and too much dependence on your tech can lead to addiction.

Tech addiction can, in turn, lead to social isolation, sleep deprivation, poor academic performance, and job loss.

Here are some tips on how to avoid tech addiction:

Be mindful of your tech use. Pay attention to how much time you spend on your devices and what you are using them for. Use the feature that comes with most devices that lets you track your usage, and change your usage.

Set limits on your tech use. Decide how much time you want to spend on devices each day and stick to those limits.

Avoid using tech before bed. Blue light emitted from tech devices can interfere with sleep. Avoid using tech in the hour before bed so that you can get a good night’s sleep.

Create tech-free zones. Designate certain areas in your home as tech-free zones, such as your bedroom or the dinner table. This can, at the very least, force you to disconnect from tech at specific times.s:

Delete apps you don’t use. The more apps and social media accounts you have, the more tempted you will be to use them.

Turn off notifications. Notifications can keep you checking your devices more than you need to.

Keep your devices out of sight. Out of sight, out of mind.

Replace tech time with other activities. When you feel the urge to check your phone or computer, try reading, going for a walk, or talking to a friend.