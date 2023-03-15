-
Ask Arthur: Why are phones all clones?22 Feb 2023
A reader asks why so many cellphones look the same, even from different brands. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK...
-
Ask Arthur: Why does data die along with power?14 Dec 2022
A reader wants to know why cellphone data signals deteriorate during load shedding. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK has...
-
Ask Arthur: Tech for travel16 Nov 2022
A reader, returning to travel, asks for advice on tech essentials. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK offers suggestions -...
-
Ask Arthur: Career opportunities in technology?9 Nov 2022
A reader asks what direction their daughter should pursue for a job in the high-tech sector....
-
Ask Arthur: Do USB devices drain my laptop battery?2 Nov 2022
A reader asks if USB peripherals will shorten the life of a laptop's battery. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK...
-
Ask Arthur: is laptop brand important?12 Oct 2022
In the latest of our series answering readers' questions, we look at the role of device...