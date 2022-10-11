New-generation Huawei nova series in stores

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Huawei nova 10 Pro and Huawei nova 10 have arrived on the shelves, targeting fashionable and tech-savvy youth.

The new generation of the Huawei nova series has landed. The Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, has announced that the Huawei nova 10 Pro and Huawei nova 10 (256GB) are now available in South African stores.

The handsets are positioned to meet the contemporary, ever-evolving trends of fashionable and tech-savvy youth through innovative and craftsmanship.

The smartphones have evolved the front camera capabilities, highlighted in Gadget last week (click here: https://gadget.co.za/huaweinova10pro/) as a feature that has reinvented the selfie. It is also tailor-made for vlog creators.

With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the nova 10 Pro can intelligently switch the focus of different subjects within the camera. Through the Showcase Focus function, it allows the subjects to be clearly displayed, even in vlogs filmed indoors. Users can utilise multiple cameras of the smartphones to shoot simultaneously, offering a multi-camera shooting experience with a combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting. At the same time, it portrays the fine details of the subject’s face, make-up, and accessories.

For outdoor shots with wide fields-of-view, users can adjust the zoom to shoot 0.7X~5X zoom videos, on top of leveraging the front camera’s powerful dual autofocus capabilities.

The new smartphones incorporate Petal Clip, a one-click video creation app that includes motion photography, video stabilisation, colour grading, audio pick-up, and editing technologies for high-quality vlog production, which means there’s no need for extra equipment

Equipped with the 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo, the nova 10 Pro allows users to stay fully charged, in a short period of time. To activate the Turbo Mode, one connects the phone to a power supply and then taps the charging icon. It only takes 10 minutes to quickly charge the phone from 20% to 80%, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes. The Pro also packs a 4500mAh battery in its slim and compact body, while the nova 10 has 66 W Huawei SuperCharge and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The 10 Pro is 7.88mm thin and weighs at 191g; while the 10 is much thinner and lighter, at 6.88mm and 168g. Both models are lightweight and ultra-thin, making them easy to hold.

Both offer vivid screen displays and detail enhancement, supporting 1.07-billion colours, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and 300Hz touch sampling rate, which offer users a smoother user experience.

Thanks to Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different menus into the Control Panel with a simple swipe. One can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as controlling multiple devices as if one is controlling just one device.

Users can tap on the MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; on the MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration; or on the FreeBuds icon to switch audio output to Huawei earbuds.

With a distributed file system, both handsets can also function as wirelessly connected external storage units for a PC. When drafting an email on a PC, one can add smartphone files as an attachment or save an image from the Internet directly to the smartphone.

The Huawei nova 10 supports Wi-Fi enhancement and 4K QAM modulation, which brings a faster upload and download speeds with a theoretical peak rate of up to 3.2Gbps.

Price and availability

The new Huawei nova 10 Pro, priced at R15,999, and nova 10, priced at R12,999, are now available from selected retail stores and the Huawei online store

The online store has special bundle deals for the series.

In October only, online buyers will receive a Huawei Freelace worth R1499 when they purchase the nova 10 Pro and the nova 10 between 14:00 and 15:00 daily

Other bundles on offer, incorporating the Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Band 7, include:

Huawei nova 10 Pro / Huawei nova 10 with a Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active: the Watch Fit is discounted from R3,299 to R2,499.

Huawei nova 10 Pro / Huawei nova 10 with a Huawei Watch Fit 2 Classic: the Huawei Watch Fit is discounted from R3,499 to R2,599.

Huawei nova 10 Pro / Huawei nova 10 with a Huawei Band 7: the Huawei Band 7 is discounted from R1,699 to R1,499.

Promotional Period: 01 October to 31 October. While stocks last. T’s & C’s Apply.