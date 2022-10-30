TCL’s 5G phone is compelling, in speed and price

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

TCL has entered the SA market with a low-cost 5G smartphone. THATO MALEBANE tries it out.

What is it?

One of the world’s leading TV makers, TCL has entered the smartphone market – and its handsets have arrived in South Africa.

It is not uncommon to find smartphone manufacturers who challenge their potential consumer to purchase their latest model in efforts of keeping up with the priorities of the season, whether it be vlogging, or image quality or some or other value proposition. The secret of the TCL 20 R5G is that it is simply a user-friendly phone that is very affordable.

The most striking aspect of the handset is its large 6.52-inch screen. A 90% phone-to-screen ratio means that the large body is complemented by a large screen. It uses IPS LCD, which provides greater clarity, and can be viewed at different angles without blurring.

It uses TCL’s proprietary NXTVISION technology, which gives the phone bursting visuals, enriched with true-to-life colours. The screen also provides increased contrast, and crisper definition

Security features include a user-friendly fingerprint scanner, face scanner and connect-the-dots pattern, each of which can be applied to personal apps like banking apps.

Gaming and watching videos with the 20 R are almost as compelling as viewing a high-definition television screen. It offers an immersive and smooth 90Hz refresh rate display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. As a result, every tap, scroll and swipe on the 20 R is fast and effortless, bringing a smooth visual experience.

Users can also choose the adaptive refresh rate for power-saving benefits, where 90Hz refresh rate is enabled in selected scenarios.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor is specifically designed for 5G connectivity, which allows one to download and stream video and gaming content at high speed, depending on coverage in one’s areas. The advanced technology on the phone includes 2.2GHz clock speed acceleration, which allows the 20 R to go the extra mile in supporting heavy multitasking and intense gaming modes. It is integrated with an octa-core processor that pairs up with a 7nm process technology to use 28% less power.

The battery is a large 4500 mAh unit, which delivers 10 hours of video, 34 hours of talk time and 210 hours of audio playback.

The triple camera on the back of the 20 R is the only underwhelming feature. It comprises a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens, which nowadays,makes for an entry-level array. In a world of triple-refinement, TCL’s 20 R5G camera quality does not compete with equivalent devices, like the Samsung A22 5G, at a similar price.

However, its other camera features are outstanding, such as AI Auto-Enhancement, which ensures scenes are optimised with nuance, while the dedicated lenses add versatility, from portraits to close-up photography.

What does it cost?

The TCL 20 R 5G is supported by MTN and is available from all Truworths stores for R3,899.

Why does it matter?

It was the first smartphone to show that 5G is no longer a premium feature found only on expensive phones. It also marks the entry of TCL into the South African market, promising ongoing value for money across various price ranges.

What are the biggest negatives?

The camera array is underwhelming.

The brand is unknown in South Africa, and the quality of the device will only be proven by time.

Not available through Vodacom, Telkom or Cell C resellers.

What are the biggest positives?