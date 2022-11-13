TCL launches new 4K range in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Global consumer electronics brand TCL has launched a new C-series range of Google TVs in South Africa. The C-series promises excellent audio-visual performance with the 4K Mini LED C835 in 65” screen size, the C735 in 98” and 55”, and the C635 in 55” and 65”.

TCL was not the first to introduce Google TV to South Africa but, according to OMDIA’s Global TV Design and Features Tracker report, it is the number one bestselling Android Smart TV brand in the world. It has been confirmed as the second-best selling LCD television brand globally, for the third consecutive year, according to OMDIA’s Global TV Sets report for 2021.

TCL Google TV ranges are competitively priced thanks to investment in its own panel manufacturing facility, which allows for the full integration of the TV manufacturing process. Being one of only two brands that produces its own TV panels, its panels have a high probability of being seen on other TV brands.

Model Size Recommended Retail Price C635 65 R12, 999 C635 55 R9, 999 C735 98 R79, 999 C735 55 R12, 999 C835 65 R25, 999

TCL GM Mike Chen says: “The C-Series is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to global users… our 2022 TV additions will reinforce TCL’s leading position in the global consumer electronics industry.”

The C835 is the very first MINI LED Google TV available in South Africa, while the C735’s 98” screen is the largest Google TV in the range. The C-Series TVs will feature Google TV and Google Voice Search.

Gaming fans can expect more games that support 120 frames per second, and the C835 has taken this feature a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. The 144Hz VRR displays can be a huge benefit to gamers, giving them an edge, especially in multiplayer games.

The C735 also applies 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. To provide users with a convenient game experience, C735 also has an exclusive game mode function. With Game Master, C735 optimises the display in video game use. It allows all-in-one optimisation, for example to turn on functions such as VRR/ALLM with one key.

The C635’s Wide Colour Gamut offers a visual feast of more than 1-billion colours, providing smoother natural colour performance. The ultra-vivid picture quality of C635 is enhanced with high-quality brightness, contrast, colour and detail. Its 120hz refresh rate optimises picture quality for 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame to frame or scene to scene variations in brightness, colour saturation, and contrast.

TCL Google TV’s are available at select Pick n Pay and independent retailers, and through Takealot.com and Makro online.

C835 Key Features

Screen size: 65”

MINI LED plus QLED

144hz

Imax Enhanced

Hands-free voice control Hey Google / Google Voice Search

C735 Key Features

Screen sizes: 55” and 98”

Google Voice Search

144hz VRR

Game master

Onyko sound

Hands-free voice control ‘OK Google’ / Google Voice Search

C635 Key Features

Screen sizes: 55” and 65”

Google Voice Search

QLED Google TV

120Hz DLG

Hands-free voice control ‘OK Google’ / Google Voice Search

Google Duo with addition of camera can do video calls from TV

For more information, visit: https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en