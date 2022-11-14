MTN offers uncapped wireless to SMMES in remote areas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Unconnected businesses in hard-to-reach areas across South Africa can now get uncapped mobile broadband from MTN, starting at R499 a month.

MTN Business Uncapped Wireless solution will offer enterprise customers uncapped data packages with fibre-like reliability and speeds in areas that don’t have access to conventional broadband services.

Customers who sign-up for the offer from November 2022 to 28 February 2023, get the first two months subscription for free.

With affordable, reliable and accessible network solutions in high-demand areas that experience network challenges, this cutting-edge uncapped service harnesses the Gigabit 1 (G1) radio system and “beamforming” technology to intelligently find and switch to the best signal at any time. Leveraging MTN ubiquitous mobile network investment, the technology also aggregates multiple channels for best-in-class connectivity.

“The SMME sector is the engine room of SA’s economy and through this offering, MTN Business affords them the well-deserved benefits of a modern connected life’, says Nkosi Kumalo, GM of product and capability at MTN Business.

“The reality is that until now network operators have not been able to provide uncapped offerings to businesses without usage limitations, because capacity in the form of radio frequency spectrum is so limited and usage needed to be controlled to avoid overload. Our uncapped solution harnesses what is called next generation fixed wireless access and can get around these limitations while simultaneously making a difference on the ground, in the real economy”.

MTN Business Uncapped Wireless is available to businesses at speeds of 10Mbps, 20Mbps, 50Mbps and 100Mbps for between R499 and R999 per month. Each plan includes a Wi-Fi router and a once-off installation cost of R2 500 applies.

10 Mbps 20 Mbps 50 Mbps 100 Mbps R499 p/m x 24 months R599 p/m x 24 months R799 p/m x 24 months R999 p/m x 24 months

MTN Business Uncapped Wireless is expected to greatly overcome the hurdle of limited access. A study by the ITU determined that connectivity gaps in rural areas are particularly pronounced in the least developed countries (LDCs), where 17% of the rural population live in areas with no mobile coverage at all, and 19% of the rural population is covered by only a 2G network.

The use of G1 radios, which combines cellular radio access with a fixed network architecture, enables long-range and high-capacity network connectivity even in cases where obstructions and existing communication on unlicensed spectrum might interfere.

“All businesses need to be able to connect with clients, suppliers and markets online to stay ahead and expand. Our new service enables businesses in South Africa with reliable and cost-effective network solutions that aim to open pathways to growth and exciting digital opportunities.”