TCL releases 98-inch 4K QLED TV in SA

The latest 4K TV from TCL is a massive 98-inches, with a QLED panel and full array local dimming for sharp picture quality.

TCL South Africa has announced its latest release into the country – a huge 98-inch 4K QLED, Google-enabled C735 model with all the trimmings to replicate a home cinema experience.

“Our 98-inch C735 is a TV viewer’s dream,” says Ryan Curling, TCL South Africa’s marketing manager. “Ideal for movies, sports and series, this giant screen offers a 4K QLED resolution with full-array local dimming, displaying enhanced brightness and uniformity across the whole screen. The contrast is amazing, with deep blacks and stunning overall picture quality full of detail and sharpness.”

To enhance the image quality more, HDR10+ offers a wide palette of rich, bold, and vivid colours with frame-by-frame adaptive control delivering subtle detail and tonal gradients.

“IMAX Enhanced brings cinema viewing standards right inside your home,” says Curling. “Content is remastered with reduced noise and grain whilst retaining all the colour, contrast, and clarity. Dolby Vision IQ extracts the best possible picture quality and monitors the ambient lighting around the TV. The C735 98 inches’ Variable Refresh Rate also offers smoother gameplay with reduced screen tearing and stuttering for gamers.”

The C735 has an impressive maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The unit’s audio features are also jam-packed: an embedded Onkyo speaker system is included.

“Consumers will be blown away by the precision and clarity of the sound, which can take your entertainment experience to another level,” he says. “Audio is powered by Dolby Atmos technology which is capable of creating an incredibly immersive 3D sound stage, producing a home-theatre-like experience without the complex setup and need for additional equipment.”

The TCL C735 retails at R99 999. For more information, visit https://www.tcl.com/za/en/tvs/98c735