Huawei launches new Intel-powered MateBook D14

The new Huawei MateBook D14 features an updated Intel processor for improved performance, and dual antenna Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity.

Huawei has launched the MateBook D14, which features an improved 11th Gen Intel Core processor that delivers a significant performance boost compared to the previous generation.

The D14 processor upgrade comes with improved graphics. The new Intel Iris Xe Graphics allows the notebook to handle a wide variety of complex image processing tasks with ease. Other features include: Super Device, fingerprint power button, dual antenna Wi-Fi 6, reverse charging capabilities for smartphones, and a high-capacity battery for long-lasting battery life. This laptop is no longer just a productivity tool, but an indispensable companion for people in all kinds of educational, lifestyle, and everyday settings.

Super Device: drag to connect

The laptop supports Super Device to provide a more convenient way for users to connect the laptop with other devices. To initiate pairing, users need to click on the Control Panel icon at the lower right corner to open Super Device, then drag other icons of devices towards the PC icon. This straightforward way of pairing makes connecting multiple devices more intuitive.

It provides the most powerful all-scenario experience yet on a Huawei product. With its ability to seamlessly collaborate with other Huawei products, including phones, tablets, and monitors, users can capture their spontaneous inspiration on any of the disparate Huawei devices they own. Multi-Screen Collaboration with smartphones now allows up to three active windows, delivering enhanced multitasking performance. Documents and images are transferred between devices with a simple drag and drop. Alternatively, users can open smartphone files on the laptop and make direct changes directly. Video calls can also be initiated from the laptop and conducted with laptop peripherals, freeing users’ hands from holding the phone while the call is active.

Through Multi-Screen Collaboration, users can also connect a Huawei tablet to the laptop and use the tablet as a drawing pad or a second screen. This can be done either wirelessly or with a cable.

FullView display delivers an outstanding visual experience

The new D14 features a 14-inch 1080p Full HD IPS anti-glare screen. It also retains the FullView design of its predecessors, with a screen-to-body ratio of 84% and a 16:9 aspect ratio to support a highly immersive viewing experience. It has also passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, providing scientific eye protection by effectively relieving visual fatigue caused by prolonged viewing.

Metallic beauty and a minimalist design

The new D14 continues Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, with a simple metal body and refined lines, resulting in a seamless and exquisite overall appearance. The notebook is available in two colourways: classic and understated Space Grey or elegant and sophisticated Mystic Silver.

The 180-degree hinge on MateBook D14 makes it possible for multiple users to share the display in a workplace scenario. Weighing just 1.38kg and measuring only 15.9mm at its thickest point, HUAWEI MateBook D14 is light enough to carry around without thinking about it.

More powerful and enduring performance

The embedded 11th Gen Intel Core Processor is built on the 10nm SuperFin technology. The quad-core, eight-thread processor has faster performance than its predecessors to handle everyday usage scenarios and features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics to deliver graphics performance rivalling entry-level discrete counterparts. The laptop offers up to 16GB memory for better reading and writing performance, as well as a high-speed NVMe PCle SSD for smoother overall system performance.

Users can switch between two power profiles at the Fn and P keys, including a Performance Mode to unleash full power on the most demanding tasks. An advanced cooling system featuring a high-density Huawei Shark fin fan leverages the bionic design, to ensure that the notebook performs stably under load. For better connectivity, it has an upgraded Wi-Fi 6 network interface card with a dual-antenna design to provide users with high-speed and stable Internet connectivity.

The AC adapter that comes with the laptop can be used to SuperCharge some Huawei smartphones that support the SuperCharge technology. It supports reverse charging of mobile phones from the notebook, when the notebook is switched off. This offers a solution to the problem of preserving battery life when travelling.

Availablility

You can purchase the Huawei MateBook D14 now for R14,499 on the Huawei Online Store, which includes a free Huawei Bag, Bluetooth mouse and Microsoft Office 365 valued at R2 097. T&Cs apply

Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C

Purchase the Huawei MateBook D14 for R599 per month for 36 months and receive a free Huawei Bag, Bluetooth mouse and Microsoft Office 365 valued at R2 097.

Incredible Connection:

Purchase the Huawei MateBook D14 for R14 999 and receive a free Huawei Bag, Bluetooth mouse and valued at R 1 298.