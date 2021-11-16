TCL arrives in SA with new QLED 4K TV sets

TCL, the world’s second bestselling LCD TV brand of 2019 and 2020 (according to OMDIA), is introducing its next product to the South African television market less than a month after launching into the country. In the next couple of weeks, TCL’s QLED 4K TV, the C725 will be available for purchase online.

“TCL has been committed to Quantum Dot Display Technology since 2014,” says Robin YI, general manager of TCL South Africa. “With the exciting momentum-driven over the years and this natural advancement from traditional LCD devices, the C725 is elevating Quantum Dot Display Technology to a new level.”

Muhammed-Izhaar Ebrahim, sales manager at TCL South Africa says that the new TV’s will be available from the week of Black Friday through Takealot.com. “The beauty of the QLED television is that quantum dot technology significantly increases the performance of the device while also pulling lower energy costs. The C725 is fully Google TV enabled with Google Assistant and hands-free voice control. The device will be available in 55- or 65-inch screens.”

TCL’s latest product is great value for those who want high-quality, interactive home entertainment as part of a connected and smart lifestyle. The C725’s QLED Technology brings the visual feast of more than one billion colours, with ultra-vivid picture quality enhanced by Dolby Vision, with high-quality brightness, contrast, colour, detail, and dimensionality and Dolby Atmos which places sounds within multi-dimensional space and puts the user in the middle of their favourite sport, TV, movie or game. Additionally, the C725’s premium built-in ONKYO sound system elevates the viewer’s entertainment experience with cinema-quality audio apparatus, designed to take content to the next dimension.

“The C725’s new HDR 10+ technology optimises picture quality for 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame to frame or scene to scene variations in brightness, colour saturation, and contrast,” says Ryan. “It also has certified Netflix, DSTV, YouTube and Google Play Movies built-in in select regions, so there’s always something new to watch. We are incredibly excited to be launching our next product into the market with additional innovations on the horizon soon.”

The C725 supports both Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) as well as HDMI 2.1 to deliver the best possible image resolution and audio for both TV and multimedia. Enhanced with TCL’s proprietary software algorithm, these technologies ensure images are always smooth, especially for sports and fast-moving action scenes.