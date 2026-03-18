Wheels of the Week: Tank for all occasions

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Spending time with the GWM Tank 300 felt like being handed the keys to a clever piece of engineering disguised as a rugged off-road toy, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From the outside, the GWM Tank 300 2.4 Turbo Diesel looks tough, square and ready to tackle mountains. But once I climbed inside, it became clear that this is a vehicle packed with technology designed to make both driving and adventuring easier.

Under the bonnet, a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine produces 135 kW and an impressive 480 Nm of torque. Those numbers translate into strong, easy power whether cruising along the highway or crawling over uneven terrain. The engine works with a nine-speed electronic transmission that shifts smoothly and silently. I rarely noticed the gearbox doing its work, which is how it should be.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tank 300 Turbo Diesel is capable when asked to do proper work, unlike a rugged off-road toy. With a towing capacity of three tonnes, this is a vehicle built to pull serious loads. Boats, trailers and caravans would all feel quite at home behind it. At the same time, the fuel consumption of around 7.7 litres per 100km means the Tank manages to balance power with respectable efficiency.

The real magic of this SUV, however, lies in its off-road technology. The Tank 300 comes equipped with seven different all-terrain driving modes, allowing the vehicle to adapt itself to conditions like sand, mud or rocks. Selecting a mode adjusts throttle response, traction control and torque distribution, so that the vehicle can handle the terrain more effectively.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The intelligent four-wheel-drive system constantly manages how power is delivered to each wheel. When the terrain becomes particularly challenging, electronically controlled differential locks on both axles can engage in about 200 milliseconds. With the press of a button, the system directs all available power to the wheels, with traction, helping the vehicle push through mud, loose gravel or rocky surfaces.

Another clever feature is the See-through Chassis function or, as I like to call it, the ghost image. Using the 360-degree camera system, the display creates a virtual view underneath the vehicle. When creeping over rocks or uneven ground, being able to see what is happening beneath the car makes positioning far easier and removes much of the guesswork.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tank 300 is built with proper off-road hardware. It offers 224mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 700mm. The approach and departure angles of 33 and 34 degrees allow the vehicle to climb and descend steep obstacles without scraping its underside, while the reinforced chassis adds durability when the terrain becomes rough.

An impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen is the command centre for the infotainment system. It is supposed to integrate with Android Auto. However, I did notice the system can be somewhat selective. It formed a perfect, instantaneous bond with my colleague’s newer Samsung device. Yet, with my own phone, the connection could not be established. It is a minor quirk in an otherwise good digital experience.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Comfort is well taken care of. The front seats are upholstered in full-grain Nappa leather and include heating, cooling and a massage function. The driver’s seat offers eight-way adjustment with lumbar support, while the heated steering wheel adds a welcome touch on cooler mornings. Ambient lighting with 64 colour options adds a bit of personality to night drives, and dual-zone climate control keeps the cabin comfortable.

The interior is impressively quiet because of a double-layer acoustic glass and extensive sound insulation around the engine bay and doors.

Safety technology is equally comprehensive, and includes a wide suite of driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and automatic emergency braking.

*Pricing for the GWM Tank 300 2.4 Turbo Diesel starts at R649,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.