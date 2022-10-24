Tali’s Diary moves to Joburg

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The award-winning comedy about the life of Tali enters its third season as Julia Anastasopoul’s character comes to the City of Gold

It was the first ever Showmax Original, and now the third instalment of the tale of over-the-top Tali is on its way.

Named SA’s Best Comedy for two seasons in a row at the SAFTAs, Tali’s Wedding Diary was set in Cape Town for both the first season and the sequel, Tali’s Baby Diary.

If the new trailer is anything to go by, a lot has changed in Tali’s world: post-Covid, her credit cards are bouncing, her electricity is getting cut off. She even has to consider getting a job. She has no choice but to move back to Jozi. Yes babes, Tali is coming home. Economy class. What. The. Actual.

The first season was inspired by the wedding of Tali (played by Julia Anastasopoul) and her director husband (Ari Kruger), and the second season by their experience of pregnancy. This time round, Tali’s Joburg Diary is inspired by the couple’s experience of preschool.

“There are so many funny dynamics at play at preschools, from the idea of a class mom to the class WhatsApp group, from art auctions to parent-teacher meetings,” says Julia. “We’ve definitely tapped into that.”

The trailer gives fans their first glimpse of the three key new faces this season: newcomer Troy Davy as Tali’s son, Jayden; Ndoni Khanyile (When We Were Black; host of Innovate Africa and earthrise on Al Jazeera) as Little Angels Hyde Park principal Barbara Bhembe; and Naledi Award nominee Sharon Spiegel Wagner (Bedford Wives) as Monique the Beak, the reigning Class Mom.

“When you’ve had a long day, Tali is always wonderful,” says Ndoni. “You can’t help but laugh; you can’t help but smile. It’s just so light and fun, with great performances.

“This season Tali has left Cape Town behind and she’s now in the big city, in the City of Gold. You know things always step up when you get to Joburg. So people should definitely watch this season because it’s all the characters that you love, back for even more craziness. It’s the Tali that you love – just more.”

