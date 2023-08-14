Watch trailer for Showmax Original series Outlaws

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

South Africa’s first contemporary Western series, set on the lawless border between Lesotho and KZN, premieres on 6 Sept.

Showmax has just released an explosive first trailer for Outlaws, a new Showmax Original premiering on 6 September 2023, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

Set in the lush but lawless land on the border between Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal, Outlaws is the story of two families at war with each other: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Tseoles.

South Africa’s first contemporary Western series, Outlaws is created by Tshedza Pictures’ Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, who’ve won five Best Scriptwriting SAFTAs in the past four years for smash-hit shows like The Republic and The River, which was also nominated for an International Emmy. Outlaws is Tshedza’s second Showmax Original, building on the success of Adulting, which set a record for the most first-day views of any drama on the streaming service in March 2023.

Fresh faces Lehlohonolo Mayeza and Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku co-star as Leruo Tseole and Sihle Biyela. Also look out for two-time SAFTA nominee Siyabonga Shibe (Shaka iLembe, The Wife, Gaz’lam) as the Biyela patriarch and Mmabatho Mogomotsi (Snowey in Yizo Yizo) as the Tseole matriarch, not to mention the likes of SAFTA winner Nolwazi Shange (The River, Mzali Wami), Men’s Health Cover Guy Challenge winner Mnqobi Kunene (How To Manifest a Man) and man of the moment, Thembinkosi Mthembu (Adulting, Shaka iLembe, The River). Multi-award winner Tebogo ‘Tebza’ Malope directs the first two episodes, having recently won the Audience Award at Tribeca 2023 for Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.