Audi A3 makes an appearance

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is easy to see why the Audi A3 is so popular on the roads in South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is not often that an Audi finds its way into my driveway, largely because I appear to have vanished from the brand’s radar. That made my time with the Audi A3 feel rather unusual, and perhaps even more revealing, because I approached it with genuine curiosity. What I discovered was a compact hatchback that hides a surprising amount of sophistication beneath its calm exterior.

The first feature that caught my attention was the 10.1-inch MMI touch display. It is subtly angled towards the driver, which makes every interaction feel precise and intuitive. The system responded instantly to my inputs, whether I was adjusting settings or navigating through the menus. The interface is neatly arranged, with clear graphics that allow quick recognition while on the move.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Wireless Android Auto connected immediately each time I started the car, creating a seamless link between my mobile world and the vehicle.

The Audi Virtual Cockpit added another level of refinement. This fully digital instrument cluster can be customised to suit different driving moments. Having the map displayed directly in front of me reduced distractions and made the experience feel more controlled.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Audi’s driver assistance technology also proved its worth. The adaptive cruise control maintained a comfortable distance from vehicles ahead, even during the frustrating stop-start sections of the N1. Lane departure warning offered gentle corrections if I drifted too close to the lines. Parking sensors and the rear-view camera made slipping into narrow shopping centre bays far less of a challenge.

Night-time driving was enhanced by the LED headlights, which produced a bright, even spread of light that illuminated the road without glare. Their automatic adjustment ensured that oncoming drivers remained undisturbed.

*Pricing for the Audi A3 starts at R808,200.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.