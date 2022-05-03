Tablets beat forecasts

Most tablet vendors beat expectations in the first quarter of 2022, and Apple iPad shipments grew for the first time compared to the holiday quarter

The ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to impact the tablet market and produced some surprising results in Q1 2022, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. High demand persists while vendors wrestle with supply constraints and logistical issues also stemming from the pandemic, now in Year Three. Considering this context, Samsung, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple met this twin challenge with impressive growth rates. A better than expected start to 2022 may be short-lived, however, as Covid-19 restrictions in China, additional logistic and inflationary pressures, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine all threaten to hold back supply going forward.

Eric Smith, director of connected computing at Strategy Analytics, says: “Tablet demand never really went away despite shipment declines for the last three quarters. This has all been about vendors managing the twin challenges of persistent demand and supply constraints. Samsung, Amazon, and Microsoft pulled off great quarters given all the macro-level challenges with fresh portfolios and strong distribution strategies. Apple’s recovery from the supply constraints of last quarter was equally impressive as they actually grew shipments sequentially. That’s unheard of in this business, but with more disruptive factors at play, we should come to expect the unexpected.”

Chirag Upadhyay, industry analyst at Strategy Analytics, says: “Android tablet market share is at a new low of 50%, but competition has heated up among Android vendors looking to grab market share from Huawei’s smaller device footprint as well as the fast-shrinking white box market. Lenovo has been growing for more than two years with this strategy but Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Oppo, and even Nokia have recently jumped into the tablet market, creating new dynamics in mainland China and a handful of markets in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.”