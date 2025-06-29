Oracle Cloud to rain data on Red Bull Racing 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The six-time world champion Formula One team is moving processes to the cloud to increase efficiency and improve the fan experience.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is adopting Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to better support its multiple-championship-winning team. With Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, HR, and customer experience, the team says, it will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the employee and fan experience.

Oracle Red Bull Racing relies on Oracle Cloud and AI technologies to deliver insights that have helped make it one of the most successful teams in Formula One history. To replicate this success off the track and ensure it has the insights needed to control costs and efficiently manage its team and operations, says the team, it needed to replace a manual spreadsheet-based financial planning process and gain a single view into its local business data. To address these challenges, it selected Oracle Fusion Applications to connect its finance, HR, and customer experience data on a single, integrated cloud platform.

“With a fixed annual cost cap that we can’t exceed, we need to make every resource go further and manage our operations as efficiently as possible,” said Matt Cadieux, chief information officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing. “With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can take advantage of the cloud and latest advancements in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to optimise financial planning activities, accelerate business insights, and derive more value and performance from our operating budget.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing will be able to take advantage of the latest cloud and AI services to increase efficiency, improve decision making, and respond faster to change.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), will help the team increase visibility, optimise planning and budgeting, and enhance resource allocation. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will enable it to generate more detailed workforce insights, simplify HR processes and payroll, streamline talent recruitment, and improve the employee experience.

Oracle Red Bull Racing already relies on Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), also part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, to get closer to its fans through content personalisation, members-only rewards, and a sophisticated fan loyalty program.

“Speed, innovation, and efficiency are essential for success in Formula One,” said Steve Miranda, EVP of applications development at Oracle. “With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be able to embrace continuous innovation and AI-powered automation to support its finance and operations and drive even greater success on and off the track.”

The implementation will be managed by Oracle Consulting and ongoing support will be provided by Oracle Customer Success Services (CSS).