Kia Sorento facelift brings tech into focus

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The updated seven-seater Sorento arrives in South Africa with revised styling, dual-screen infotainment and a full suite of driver-assistance tech across the range.

Kia has introduced the facelifted Sorento in South Africa, a seven-seater SUV that retains its practicality while incorporating fresh exterior updates, a revised interior, and upgraded safety and convenience features. The updated Sorento aims to offer buyers a balance between everyday usability and a more up-to-date driving experience and greater tech focus, without losing sight of its core purpose as a large family SUV.

At the front, the most obvious change is a new grille design paired with vertical LED headlights that incorporate sequential indicators. These updates give the SUV a bolder and more distinctive face. The rear follows suit with new taillights, which are now joined by a light strip that stretches across the tailgate. Together with new 20-inch alloy wheels fitted as standard, these elements help distinguish the latest version from its predecessor.

Inside, the Sorento adopts a dual-screen setup that integrates a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with a matching 12.3-inch driver information cluster. This curved layout simplifies the dashboard and makes it easier to access the SUV’s onboard systems. A panoramic sunroof comes standard on all variants, as does synthetic leather upholstery. Mood lighting is present across the dashboard and door panels, and USB-C charging points have been installed in all three seating rows. Wireless phone charging is also included on all trims, along with smart entry and push-button start.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Powering the Sorento is a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, which continues unchanged from the previous version. It develops 148 kW and 440 Nm and is matched to an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The higher-specification SX and SXL trims add all-wheel drive as standard, making them more capable on mixed surfaces, while the EX+ is front-wheel drive.

Safety and driver assistance are treated as a priority across the range. Every Sorento is equipped with a full suite of systems including forward-collision avoidance, junction turning assistance, evasive steering, lane-keeping and lane-following assist, blind-spot monitoring, and trailer stability control. The SUV also features up to seven airbags, which include a front-centre airbag designed to prevent head contact between front-seat occupants during a collision.

Technology features increase as you move up the trim levels. On the SX and SXL versions, additions include heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seats, a smart power tailgate with height adjustment, and rain-sensing wipers. The SXL also adds a 10-inch head-up display and a surround-view camera system for easier manoeuvring in tight spaces. Audio on this top trim is handled by a premium Bose sound system with 12 speakers.

The Sorento is offered with Kia’s unlimited kilometer five-year warranty and roadside assistance, along with a six-year/90,000 km maintenance plan. Given its practical layout and extended feature list across all grades, the refreshed Sorento offers a straightforward proposition for South African buyers looking for a spacious SUV with up-to-date technology and proven diesel power.

Pricing (incl. VAT)