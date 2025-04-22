A match made in the fast lane

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kyalami last week saw the marriage of Cricket South Africa with Suzuki as its official vehicle partner and the official Proteas Men’s and Women’s ODI partner.

This deal marks CSA’s first headline sponsor since 2020, proving that good things come to those who wait. More importantly, it highlights Suzuki’s commitment to South African cricket, ensuring our national teams will not have to Uber to their matches.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) is proud to welcome Suzuki, one of the country’s household names in the motor industry, to the CSA family,” said CSA CEO Pholetsi Mosekiat the announcement. “This partnership aligns with the organisation’s strategic pillars of excellence and access, providing us with an exciting opportunity to grow the game and inspire the next generation of cricketers.

“Like CSA, Suzuki is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and unmatched customer service to South Africans. Their commitment to South African cricket is further strengthened through this collaboration, and together, we drive inclusivity and create opportunities for all to be part of this incredible journey.”

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

As part of the deal, Suzuki has handed over 30 vehicles to CSA’s development hubs, because nothing says “growing the game” like not making kids walk 20km to practice. Suzuki has provided 12 other vehicles to CSA, ensuring administrators, coaches, and players can finally stop arguing over who gets the last seat in the taxi.

Henno Havenga, Suzuki Auto SA general manager of sales and marketing, said it was first for Suzuki in South Africa.

“Suzuki Auto South Africa is honoured to announce this partnership, which marks the brand’s first-ever sponsorship of a national team,” he said. “It is a milestone that reflects the brand’s commitment to South African sport and talent.

“Suzuki Auto South Africa is proud to stand alongside both the Proteas Men’s and Women’s ODI teams as their official partner, reinforcing its dedication to development and excellence in sport. While this partnership is primarily focused on the ODI teams, Suzuki Auto South Africa’s presence will extend across all formats of the game, including T20 and Test cricket.”

The vehicles that will be sponsored for CSA are the newest models to arrive in South Africa, the Suzuki Dzire and the Suzuki Ertiga. The Dzire and Ertiga will be launched as part of the South African Suzuki family in May 2025.