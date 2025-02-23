‘Suits’ spinoff streams today

Photo supplied

In Suits: LA, former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black has reinvented himself as a top attorney for Los Angeles’ most powerful clients. With his firm on the brink of collapse, he must take on a role he has long despised to ensure its survival.

The legal drama is a spinoff of the hugely successful series Suits, created by Aaron Korsh. Suits: LA is streaming from today (24 February 2025) on Showmax and M-Net with a new episode every Monday.

The original show is set on the East Coast of the United States, in New York City, while the spinoff moves the action to the West Coast. The shift introduces a different legal landscape and power dynamics.

Stephen Amell (Arrow) leads the new series as Ted Black. Gabriel Macht returns as Harvey Specter in a guest role. The cast includes Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), Bryan Greenberg (How to Make It in America), and Troy Winbush (The Wilds).

Most streamed of 2023

Suits was one of the most streamed series in the world in 2023. The story follows Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout with a photographic memory, who lands a job as an associate for Harvey Specter, despite never attending law school.

The show revolves around Harvey and Mike’s legal battles, the firm’s internal politics, and the challenge of keeping Mike’s secret hidden.

All nine seasons of Suits are streaming on Showmax.