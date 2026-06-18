Steve Louw sings with Bob Dylan’s guitarists

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The SA rock icon’s new album, ‘Traces of the Flood’, explores themes of memory and redemption.

Singer-songwriter Steve Louw, a South African Rock Hall of Fame inductee, has released an album featuring two members of Bob Dylan’s touring band. Traces of the Flood is now available on CD, vinyl and digital platforms.

Louw has been a major figure in South Africa’s music scene since the 1980s. He has played in bands like All Night Radio and Big Sky, and was a highlight performer at the legendary Concert in the Park in 1985. Louw gained international recognition through collaborations with Brian May and Dave Stewart on the 46664 AIDS awareness project inspired by Nelson Mandela.

Traces of the Flood features Bob Britt and Doug Lancio, both of whom toured as guitarists with Bob Dylan. They are joined by Grammy-recognised keyboard player Kevin McKendree, drummer Greg Morrow, bassist Alison Prestwood, vocalist Etta Britt and several leading Americana and blues musicians.

Although Traces of the Flood draws on South African landscapes and themes, the album was recorded in Nashville with a group of established musicians from the city’s recording scene. The title track explores Karoo landscapes through references to rivers, dust roads, renegades, memories and redemption.

“If you’re writing for yourself, you’re not thinking in terms of production or trying to convince people,” says Louw. “It sharpens my work ethic.”

The album was produced by Kevin Shirley, continuing a creative partnership with Louw that dates back to the band Big Sky and spans decades of recordings. Shirley has previously worked with Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart and Iron Maiden.