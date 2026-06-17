Mr Records finds new life in vinyl

A new game turns a record shop owner’s collection into playable journeys through memory, regret, and music.

Mr. Records, a new adventure game, transforms vinyl collecting into a rhythmic journey through memory, music, and second chances. The game was revealed during Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition, an online showcase held earlier this month (5 June 2026).

Mr. Records follows George, an ageing dreamer who finally decides to pursue the life he has imagined for decades. With his loyal dog Buzz beside him, George opens a record shop and helps customers find music that matches their lives.

By day, players can manage the store, unlock new vinyl, and recommend records to a cast of colourful customers. Each interaction reveals more about their stories, tastes, and emotional connections to music, while musical riddles and hidden discoveries gradually transform George’s small shop into a place where music changes lives.

Image courtesy Steam.

When the shop closes, the records take on a new form. Each track becomes a playable rhythm sequence, sending players through surreal landscapes shaped by George’s imagination, memories, and emotions. Players can run, jump, slide, dodge, and chain actions together in time with the music across more than 40 levels. The soundtrack spans a range of genres, including funk, progressive rock, hip-hop, electro, world music, and 1980s pop.

The records serve as a window into George’s past. Through music, photographs, notes, and other discoveries, players uncover memories ranging from moments of joy to stories of regret, lost love, and the life George never fully lived.

Between musical journeys, players can return to George’s bedroom above the shop to review memories, track progress, and reflect on the story unfolding around them. The game features a variety of gameplay elements beyond rhythm mechanics, including mini-games, chase sequences, environmental changes, and activities involving Buzz.

Mr. Records is published by Wired Productions and developed by Glee-Cheese Studio, the same studio behind A Musical Story and Headbangers: Rhythm Royale.

Image courtesy Steam.

“Music has a unique power,” says Charles Bardin, Glee-Cheese Studio co-founder and creative director. “One song can instantly transport you back to a specific moment, a person you loved, or a memory you thought was lost forever. Mr. Records was born from that feeling. We wanted to create a game that celebrates not only music itself, but the stories, emotions and moments we attach to it throughout our lives. George’s journey is about rediscovering joy, embracing change, and finding the courage to finally chase the dreams you’ve spent years putting aside. We cannot wait for players to drop the needle and discover those stories for themselves.”

According to the developers, the title blends record shop management, musical journeys, and heartfelt storytelling into an experience entirely powered by the transformative magic of music.

Leo Zullo, Wired Productions MD, says: “We publish games from amazing people with stories that deserve to be heard, and Mr. Records immediately struck a chord with us. Beneath the brilliant rhythm gameplay is a genuinely moving story about life, memory and human connection. Glee-Cheese has created something wonderfully uplifting, imaginative and deeply personal. It’s a game that reminds us why music matters, and we’re incredibly proud to welcome Charles and the entire team to the Wired family.”

Where to play Mr. Records