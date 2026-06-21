Demo ‘Spanky’ rhythm game

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A new platformer, ‘Bat-a-Swing’, follows an inventive bat through a 1930s cartoon-inspired city.

A demo for a new rhythm action platformer, Spanky: Bat-a-Swing, is now available. The game follows an inventive bat with audio-reversal cannon speakers for ears as he fights to free the city of Metronopolis.

The title, developed by Green Flamingo, is available on PC. The studio plans to launch the game on Nintendo and Xbox. A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign is now live.

Metronopolis has fallen under the control of a new mayor, Metrognome. The once-peaceful city now lives and breathes to the literal beat under his reign. Players can cut through the noise, move to a roaring electro swing soundtrack, and travel through a world inspired by classic 1930s cartoons. The journey leads to the Metrotower, where Spanky attempts to put an end to the commotion once and for all.

Image courtesy Steam.

Metronopolis is divided into three districts. Morguetone is a graveyard district inhabited by ghostly souls, while Blue Vines is a jungle-themed area populated by exotic animals and monkeys. Nova Nubla, located at the centre of Metronopolis, features industrial design, technology, and luxury.

Each level has different beats, traps, and mechanics, including echolocation and air shafts. Players must keep rhythm to build high-scoring attack combos, while also searching for gold and hidden collectibles. These include vinyl records, which unlock new tracks for the at-home music player.

Image courtesy Steam.

Bosses guard each district as players move towards Metrognome’s headquarters. These include: DJ Cobwebb, an eight-legged spider who runs a mausoleum club; Maestro Bonobotti, a giant howler monkey and Blue Vines councillor; and Owlivia, a district councillor and secretary who keeps Metrognome in check. Boss battles feature multiple phases and switch between music tracks, requiring players to read enemy movesets and respond in rhythm.

The Steam demo includes the first four levels in which players can explore the graveyard district and the opening boss showdown against DJ Cobwebb.

Where to play Spanky: Bat-a-Swing

Spanky: Bat-a-Swing is available on PC via Steam .