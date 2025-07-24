Christopher Reeve (Superman) doc streams on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The award-winning film charts the rise, tragedy, and activism of the superhero star in ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, an acclaimed documentary about the late Superman actor’s life and impact, is streaming on Showmax from today (25 July 2025).

The film explores Reeve’s rise from an unknown stage actor to international stardom through his iconic portrayal of the Man of Steel. The role is widely regarded as a key influence on the development of the superhero genre and the structure of modern cinematic universes.

The documentary examines the change in Reeve’s public life following a 1995 horse-riding accident that left him paralysed from the neck down. It traces how he used his platform to campaign for spinal cord injury research and disability rights. Together with his wife, he co-founded the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to support medical research and improve quality of life for people living with paralysis.

Photo supplied.

The film features home videos, personal archive footage, and the first extended interviews with Reeve’s three children. It includes appearances from Hollywood colleagues and friends who reflect on his talent, resilience, and enduring legacy.

Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, known for their work on McQueen and Rising Phoenix, serve as directors. Among the producing team is South African Robert Ford, whose previous credits include The Deepest Breath and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Super/Man has earned over 30 international awards, including Best Documentary at the 2025 BAFTAs and six Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards. It is produced by Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment and is a co-presentation from DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Words + Pictures.