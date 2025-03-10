Cozy train game heads for Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Locomoto’, players will be able to customise trains and ferry quirky passengers across varying landscapes.

Stream of the Day

In the upcoming Locomoto, players take on the role of a train conductor, managing and expanding their locomotive while tending to a cast of colourful, furry passengers.

As players journey through diverse landscapes, they can customise their train and craft furniture. Along the way, they can help passengers reach their destinations while a soothing lofi soundtrack plays in the background.

Developed by Green Tile Digital, Locomoto blends life-simulation and adventure mechanics, encouraging players to personalise their wagons, gather resources, and interact with different characters.

Photo supplied.

Completing requests for passengers unlocks new outfits, crafting blueprints, and decorative items to enhance the journey.

Beyond managing their train, players can explore a whimsical world with lively towns. Engaging with passengers and residents reveals backstories, and humorous interactions.

The ability to expand the locomotive with wagons enables players to accommodate more passengers, each bringing new interactions and challenges.

Customisation plays a key role, offering a variety of options for decorating train interiors and outfitting the conductor with different animal-like features and stylish clothing.

Where to play?

Locomoto releases on PC via Steam later this year (2025).

* Visit the ‘Locomoto’ Steam page here.