‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ on its way

The game will launch on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC in 2024.

During the Xbox Games Showcase this week, Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games lifted the lid on Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars game.

A first look at Star Wars Outlaws gameplay is available at Ubisoft Forward on YouTube(youtube.com/Ubisoft) and Twitch (twitch.tv/ubisoft).

With development led by Massive Entertainment, Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess, brought to life by Humberly González, and her loyal companion Nix, played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted.

“When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realised that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel,” said Julian Gerighty, creative director of Massive Entertainment. “These outlaws live life under the thumb of the, but can still thrive given the opportunities that the criminal underworld opens up for people looking to take advantage of the turmoil. The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars.”

For more information about Star Wars Outlaws, visit: starwarsoutlaws.com