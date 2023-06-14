‘Black Mirror’ is back

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s been four long years, but the wait is finally over, with even more unsettling episodes now streaming on Netflix.

After four long years, the highly-anticipated sixth season of the hit sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is finally making its return to Netflix today (15 June). The show, created by Charlie Brooker, last released a season in June 2019, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its revival.

The renewal of the Emmy-winning series came as a surprise to fans when it was announced on April 26. Unlike the previous season, which consisted of three episodes, season 6 will feature five episodes, offering more unsettling and unpredictable stories.

Charlie Brooker, the mastermind behind Black Mirror, said that the upcoming episodes would push the boundaries of what a typical Black Mirror episode is, while still incorporating familiar themes.

The titles and brief descriptions of the episodes have been revealed by Netflix. The first episode, titled Joan is Awful, follows an average woman who discovers that a global streaming platform has created a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, with Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault portraying her. The other episodes, titled Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79, each explore their own intriguing and unsettling narratives.

As with previous seasons, the cast of Black Mirror season 6 features a stellar lineup of actors. Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek joins Salma Hayek Pinault in the first episode, while other episodes include talented performers such as Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and Rory Culkin.

Production on season 6 began in June 2022, with the new season being produced under Brooker and Jones’ production company, Broke and Bones. Netflix made an investment in the company in 2020, giving the streamer exclusivity over the series and other projects.

Netflix unveiled the official teaser for Black Mirror season 6 on April 26. A full trailer was released on May 31, providing fans with glimpses of the dark and eerie narratives they can expect, including a space-themed storyline and a throwback to 1979.