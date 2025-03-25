How to install Starlink on a plane

Photo supplied.

United’s Starlink implementation has revealed fast installation, less maintenance, and improved aircraft fuel efficiency.

The first installation of Starlink, a satellite internet service, on a United regional aircraft has demonstrated several advantages. These include faster installation times, reduced maintenance requirements, and improved fuel efficiency.

The average installation time is about eight hours, excluding any de-installation of existing equipment, testing or aircraft modification. This is about ten times faster than installing non-Starlink equipment by other inflight providers.

United completes the full process, including de-installation, installation, testing, and aircraft reassembly, in four days. Other providers typically require ten days.

Other Starlink advantages include:

Streamlined equipment: The Starlink installation kit weighs 85 pounds, compared to other inflight provider kits that can weigh up to 300 pounds. Starlink is electronically steered with no moving parts, making it easier to transport and install and requiring less maintenance.

The Starlink installation kit weighs 85 pounds, compared to other inflight provider kits that can weigh up to 300 pounds. Starlink is electronically steered with no moving parts, making it easier to transport and install and requiring less maintenance. Simple installation: Streamlined equipment means a simpler install. When an aircraft is taken out of service for the installation, the existing Wi-Fi is uninstalled. Then the Starlink equipment is installed, which includes an internal reinforcement structure, external antenna, and main cabin wireless access points and power supply. The team then runs system checks before and after closing the interior.

Streamlined equipment means a simpler install. When an aircraft is taken out of service for the installation, the existing Wi-Fi is uninstalled. Then the Starlink equipment is installed, which includes an internal reinforcement structure, external antenna, and main cabin wireless access points and power supply. The team then runs system checks before and after closing the interior. More fuel-efficient: Starlink’s 85-pound weight means the aircraft requires less fuel to operate compared to those using other inflight providers.

Starlink’s 85-pound weight means the aircraft requires less fuel to operate compared to those using other inflight providers. Weather-proofed: Weather on the ground doesn’t hinder connectivity thanks to a weather-proofed inter-satellite laser link technology that allows satellites to communicate to each other and the ground reliably.

Weather on the ground doesn’t hinder connectivity thanks to a weather-proofed inter-satellite laser link technology that allows satellites to communicate to each other and the ground reliably. More reliable: Starlink-equipped aircraft will constantly switch between satellites in Starlink’s world’s largest low-Earth orbit constellation, ensuring the best coverage and most reliable Wi-Fi onboard.

Photo supplied.

“Our ability to roll-out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology and team of experts at United,” says Grant Milstead, United’s VP of digital technology.

“Starlink has been a terrific partner – our combined spirit of innovation and collaboration will enable us to hit our goal of more than 300 regional aircraft installations before the end of this year.”

Starlink is expected to enhance the onboard experience for United customers by providing high-speed Wi-Fi at no cost and expanding onboard entertainment options.

United confirms that customers onboard Starlink-equipped regional aircraft can expect Wi-Fi speeds up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), which is 50 times faster than current regional aircraft speeds.

The airline expects to outfit more than 40 regional aircraft each month beginning in May through the end of 2025. Earlier this year, the airline said it plans to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of 2025. United’s goal is to add Starlink to its entire fleet.

Starlink access will be free for all MileagePlus customers and include inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, and gaming.