Starlink and Vodacom Group partner on African connectivity. Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Vodacom’s new partnership with Starlink aims to deliver satellite broadband across Africa, but South Africa will have to wait for regulatory approval, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Vodacom’s new partnership with satellite broadband provider Starlink promises to transform connectivity across Africa, but South Africans won’t be logging on just yet.

The company confirmed that the agreement, announced this week, will roll out in markets across its African footprint once regulatory approvals are completed. South Africa, however, is not part of the first phase.

“Not at this stage,” a Vodacom spokesperson said in response to Gadget’s query about local availability. “We aim to launch these services across our footprint once individual regulatory approvals are completed. Individual market announcements will be made as and when the requisite approvals are obtained.”

Vodacom said the partnership “marks a crucial step in bridging the digital divide and unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, education, and innovation across Africa”.

According to the company, the collaboration will deliver several benefits:

Connecting the unconnected: Integrating Starlink’s satellite backhaul into Vodacom’s mobile network will accelerate coverage expansion and boost performance in rural areas, bringing connectivity to schools, health centres and communities long excluded from broadband access.

Integrating Starlink’s satellite backhaul into Vodacom’s mobile network will accelerate coverage expansion and boost performance in rural areas, bringing connectivity to schools, health centres and communities long excluded from broadband access. Enterprise solutions: Vodacom will be authorised to resell Starlink equipment and services to enterprise and small business customers, while developing localised value propositions suited to African market conditions and affordability.

Vodacom will be authorised to resell Starlink equipment and services to enterprise and small business customers, while developing localised value propositions suited to African market conditions and affordability. Industry products: Vodacom said it is responding to demand from sectors such as mining, oil and gas, agriculture, tourism, retail and financial services. New offerings will include pay-as-you-use backup internet, 100% unbreakable internet, device-as-a-service options, and branch network pooling.

Vodacom said it is responding to demand from sectors such as mining, oil and gas, agriculture, tourism, retail and financial services. New offerings will include pay-as-you-use backup internet, 100% unbreakable internet, device-as-a-service options, and branch network pooling. Complementary coverage: The company said Starlink’s high-performance internet service adds a vital new layer to its portfolio, which already includes 4G, 5G, fibre, microwave and GEO satellite coverage.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Starlink, a move that accelerates our mission to connect every African to the internet,” says Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. Low Earth orbit satellite technology will help bridge the digital divide where traditional infrastructure is not feasible, and this partnership will unlock new possibilities for the unconnected.”

Chad Gibbs, vice president of Starlink operations at SpaceX, says: “Starlink is already serving people, businesses, and organizations in 25 African countries. By collaborating with Vodacom, Starlink can deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity to even more customers, transforming lives and communities across the continent.”

Vodacom said the partnership aligns with its Vision 2030 strategy to grow its customer base to 260-million and expand financial services users to 120-million within five years. “By harnessing Starlink as a complementary layer, Vodacom is edging closer to universal coverage and reaffirming its commitment to connecting people to a better future,” the company said.

For now, however, that future remains out of reach for South African users, until the regulatory lights turn green.