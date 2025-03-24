SA aviation psychologist takes to skies

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

South African organisational psychologist Matita Tshabalala has attained a rare qualification, which brings psychology to global aviation safety.

South African organisational psychologist Matita Tshabalala has celebrated a historic milestone, becoming registered with a rare qualification: that of Aviation Psychologist.

With a distinguished career spanning 20 years, Tshabalala is a registered Organisational Psychologist with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and a member of the European Association of Aviation Psychology, where he is now recognised as a Human Factors Specialist and Aviation Psychologist.

Tshabalala’s pioneering contributions to aviation psychology have significantly improved human performance and safety in the aviation sector. This culminated in his recognition in 2023, when he received an award during the aviation awards ceremony for his exceptional work.

As founder of HumanErgoCoach, which he started in September 2024, he has committed his career to providing a comprehensive range of services, including Human and Organisational Performance Training, Culture Enhancement, Incident and Accident Investigations, Psychometric Assessments, Mindfulness, Human Factors/Ergonomics Interventions, Safety Leadership workshop, Safety Coaching and Human Performance Optimisation.

Matita Tshabalala founder of HumanErgoCoach. Photo supplied.

“We offer services that aim to improve human performance and, as a result, organisational performance and productivity,” he says. “This service is founded on the idea that human performance may be improved by implementing appropriate human-centred interventions tailored to each situation.”

Tshabalala envisions his role extending across various environments, sectors, and industries, including aviation, maritime, road transportation, safety and security, mining, and agriculture. His passion for sharing knowledge with the youth, especially those interested in aviation careers, is a testament to his commitment to nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals. He also sees himself coaching senior managers.

“Our coaching programme is unmatched. Drawing from aviation experience, a sector that is undoubtedly the safest on this planet, you are in safe hands and guaranteed first-class treatment and service as a client.”

For more information, visit www.humanergocoach.co.za.