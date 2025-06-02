SITA satellites keep airports connected

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Initially supported by Starlink, the new service maintains airport operations during network disruptions – but South Africa is excluded for now.

A new satellite service has been launched to support uninterrupted communication in the air transport sector. The offering, provided by Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA, no relation to the SA IT Agency), is called Managed Satellites, and enables airports and airlines to stay connected during network outages, natural disasters, and in remote or infrastructure-limited locations.

Available in more than 130 countries, Managed Satellites offers primary, secondary, and emergency connectivity options tailored to aviation needs. It uses low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency communication, ensuring airport systems remain operational even when conventional networks are disrupted.

A SITA spokesperson told GadgetWings that the satellite service initially relies on Starlink availability and connectivity, but it is designed with the possibility of adding other providers.

“The service will be offered to customers in markets where local laws and regulations permit it. For now, this excludes South Africa.”

Formal proceedings are now under way to change telecommunications licensing rules, so that services like Starlink can be offered in South Africa.

SITA Managed Satellites has been developed to support more than just conventional networks operating under high demand. Recent global events have highlighted the vulnerability of traditional fibre and terrestrial infrastructure. Earthquakes, severe weather, and fibre damage have caused partial or complete outages at airports of all sizes.

Even major hubs can experience bandwidth limitations and service disruptions during peak periods due to network congestion. SITA’s satellite-based service is designed to mitigate these risks, helping airport and airline operations remain functional under adverse conditions.

The system offers a fast and practical way to establish connectivity where it is needed, including at off-airport facilities, aircraft maintenance areas, cargo hubs, and remote sites without existing infrastructure.

It can be used to provide temporary coverage for new routes, seasonal activities, or emergency response needs, helping ensure continuous communication for ground teams and operational systems.

“The quality and availability of the latest satellite technology means that it’s becoming a vital component within high availability networks,” says Martin Smillie, SITA SVP of communications and data exchange.

“Airports, in particular, need new ways to ensure they can maintain critical operations in whatever circumstances they face – even when adverse incidents strike. Delivering high-speed internet connectivity via established satellite providers, SITA Managed Satellites allows customers to optimise operational performance.

“SITA Managed Satellites is an innovative solution to keep all parts of the aviation industry connected to vital platforms – even in the most challenging of times – and can be adapted for other transport sectors and markets also. It delivers a blend of availability and cost-effectiveness to optimise investments in any cloud, on-premises or hybrid computing environment.”

SITA’s global team delivers around-the-clock monitoring, installation, maintenance, and support. The service integrates with other SITA connectivity offerings, providing a flexible and combined approach to enhancing network resilience.

Key features include:

A secure, aviation-specific satellite service that meets industry regulations.

Full lifecycle management and support in over 130 countries.

Proactive infrastructure monitoring to resolve issues before they impact operations.

Optional bundling with other SITA airport connectivity solutions.

Expert on-site support for surveys, setup, ongoing maintenance, and hardware replacement.

With aviation increasingly dependent on uninterrupted digital operations, SITA Managed Satellites supports the continued functioning of critical systems, even in unpredictable conditions.