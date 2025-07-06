Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A satellite-based schools internet service called EduLINK has been launched in seven countries by Paratus, leveraging Starlink’s LEO network.

Paratus, a pan-African telecommunications provider and authorised Starlink reseller, has launched a satellite-based internet service called EduLINK. The service aims to improve connectivity for schools in underserved and remote areas across Africa. However, regulatory barriers continue to prevent access in some countries, including South Africa.

With the tagline “empowering education, anywhere,” the initiative uses Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology to deliver high-speed internet to schools. It is currently available to qualifying institutions in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia. Each school receives 2TB of Priority Data per month, followed by additional capacity to maintain online learning and access to digital resources.

While not yet available in all countries, the EduLINK package is designed to reach schools in hard-to-connect areas and expand digital access for learners in regions where infrastructure has historically fallen short.

Paratus EduLINK is available exclusively to schools that hold a recognised Education Certificate. The Standard Starlink Kit, sold separately, is professionally installed and supported by Paratus’s in-country teams, offering local expertise, flexible payment options, and ongoing customer care.

The company has been active in the education sector for nearly seven years through its partnership with Eduvision in Namibia. By supplying GEO satellite infrastructure and technical support, Paratus has enabled real-time, interactive digital learning for more than 12,000 learners and 471 teachers nationwide. The initiative has shown a marked improvement in learner engagement, comprehension and academic performance, highlighting the impact of consistent digital access in education.

“Paratus EduLINK is not just about connectivity, it’s about creating equal access to education,” says Paratus executive chairman Barney Harmse. “We’re proud to bridge the digital divide for thousands of learners who deserve the same opportunities as anyone else, no matter how remote their location.”

Starlink’s satellite constellation delivers true broadband performance, offering high bandwidth, low latency and reliable connectivity in areas without traditional infrastructure. Through Paratus EduLINK, schools gain access to online learning, teacher training, digital examinations and collaborative projects, supporting educational development and greater inclusion.