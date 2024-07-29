‘System of a Down’ vocalist rocks new song

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Serj Tankian’s single, ‘Justice Will Shine On,’ confronts the atrocities faced by Armenians in WW1, delivering a powerful message of resilience and justice.

Serj Tankian, the lead singer and lyricist of the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band System Of A Down, has released a new single titled Justice Will Shine On.

The band is known for hits like Chop Suey! and Toxicity.

The new song addresses the atrocities of the Armenian genocide during the first World War. It draws from the harrowing experiences of Tankian’s grandparents.

The lyrics recount their suffering and underscore a message of resilience and justice. It was composed during the early days of System of a Down.

Justice Will Shine On opens with:

“Can you tell me dear grandfather of your childhood so far away

You can see the death of laughter in his teared eyes disarray

Then he pours his heart thereafter

of soldiers, taking the men away,

Leaving women and their children in the desert you will pay

We are the children of all the survivors justice will shine on.

We are the demons of all the deniers justice will shine on.”

The single is part of Tankian’s forthcoming EP, Foundations, which releases on 27 September 2024. It can be pre-ordered here.

Tankian will perform with System of A Down on 17 August 2024 at an already sold-out show in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

He also recently celebrated the opening of his Kavat Café / Eye For Sound Art Gallery in Los Angeles. The gallery features his original artworks, including the cover art for Foundations.

* Listen to ‘Justice Will Shine On’ here .