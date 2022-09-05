Sport’s future on display at Comic Con Africa 2022

A massive R615k prize pool is up for grabs for SA’s best gamers at the upcoming festival of all things gaming, comics and pop culture

Every year thousands of fans gather for a colourful and action-packed weekend of superheroes, villains, and gaming action to celebrate the largest pop culture and gaming festival, Comic Con Africa. Taking place from 22 to 25 September 2022, it promises a weekend filled with cosplay, artists, and gaming.

Telkom, the official gaming and connectivity partner of Comic Con Africa, says it continues to drive the local esports industry forward by providing improved spectator access, increased awareness, education and a fun and rewarding environment for both pro and casual gaming enthusiasts.

This year, the event will showcase the future of sports in South Africa.

Telkom will own the largest tournament stage at the event, attracting some of the industry’s best players and teams. Throughout the year VS Gaming runs various online leagues for various gaming titles, and the finals for all these games will be hosted at Comic Con, with thousands of rands up for grabs.

The prize pool includes the following tournaments, with dates and times of the finals:

Masters final: Prize Pool R290,000

Upper Bracket Final – Bravado vs Nixuh (13:10 Thu 22 Sep)

Lower Bracket Match – Goliath Gaming vs blacklaminate (13:00 Fri 23 Sep)

Lower Bracket Final – Lower UBF vs Winner LBM (14:10 Sat 24 Sep)

Grand Final – Winner UBF vs Winner LBF (11:05 Sun 25 Sep)

The VS Gaming Masters was launched in 2016 as the first African event to boast a R1-million prize pool. Bravado Gaming won the first season, followed by Damage Control in 2017. Energy Esports were the first back-to-back winners, after strong 2019 and 2020 seasons. The rise of ATK in 2020 set a new tone but they were dethroned in 2021 by Bravado Gaming as ATK did not take part, due to the team competing in the Americas. The VS Gaming Masters Finals at Comic Con Africa 2022 will see Bravado, Nixuh, Goliath Gaming, and blacklaminate go up against each other in the final matches of the Double Elimination bracket.

Championships Final: Prize pool R45,000

Winners Bracket: Team Espionage vs {AE} Aces (09:40 Thu 22 Sep)

The first-ever season of the VS Gaming Championship saw the Pirates team dominate the season from beginning to end. The 2022 season is expected to have audiences on the edge of their seats as more and more challengers are rising through the ranks and more attention being placed on the league. Comic-Con Africa 2022 will see Team Espionage go up against AE Aces in a game of Rocket League.

HSEL Rocket League Final: Prize pool R55,000

Finals: Grantleigh – Psychotic vs Paul Roos (09:30 Fri 23 Sep)

The first season of the Rocket League High School esports league saw Curro Hazeldean take the title. The team had a tough journey as they finished 3rd in the first division of the final online leg. For them to make it through to the finals bracket they had to place first. The team went undefeated in the finals elimination bracket, where they had to face up against Paul Roos Gymnasium in the grand finals. Both teams managed to get three games behind their name in the finals but Curro managed to win the last game in the best of seven to take the victory 4-3. At Comic Con, Grantleigh – Psychotic will go up against Paul Roos.

HSEL CS:GO Final: Prize pool R55,000

Finals: Parklands College vs Rondebosch (09:15 Sat 24 Sep)

The first-ever season of the CS:GO High School Esports League saw Paul Roos Gymnasium team dominate the season from beginning to end. They proceeded to carry on their winning streak through the 2019 and 2020 season. In 2022, PRG were knocked out of the main finals bracket in the second last round by Parklands College. They then played in the 3rd place playoff match against Hoërskool Waterkloof, where they managed to clinch 3rd place overall. This opened the door for a new champion to be crowned. Rondebosch Boys’ High School took the victory against Parklands College in a close Grand Final match that went the distance for a final score of 2-1 in favour of Rondebosch. Witness Parklands Collage go up against Rondebosch at Comic Con 2022.

eDiski Final: Prize pool R170,000

Semi 1: Ubaid vs NansTwoTeth (11:45 Thu 22 Sep)

Semi 2: Masoom vs Riaast_Ebibros11(11:35 Fri 23 Sep)

3rd Place: Loser of Semi1 vs. Loser of Semi 2 (12:45 Sat 24 Sep)

Grand Final: Winner of Semi1 vs. Winner of Semi 2 (09:40 Sun 25 Sep)

eDiski Season 5 began in 2021 and consisted of four qualifier cups and two playoff events, as Telkom VS Gaming narrowed the field down to just four players. These players will compete in the grand final event from 22 to 25 September 2022 at Comic Con Africa. All four qualifier events took place online and were open to the public to enter. The two playoff events took place at Centennial Schools in Sandton, where two players from each playoff earned their spot into the grand finals. The final will be between the winners of Semi 1 and Semi 2.