Health Tech
Fit can fire up your workout
The Huawei Fit Watch 2 combines Bluetooth calling and a long-lasting battery with health tracking and independent music playback
ot every smartwatch matches every need, but the choice can be quite confusing. You need to consider its compatibility, what type of sport the watch supports, whether the battery will last throughout the workout sessions and if you will have access to messages and important calls. Most importantly, you need a watch that will support and enhance your performance.
The Huawei Fit Watch 2 is a great example of balancing these needs. With a sleek and fashionable design, Bluetooth calling and instant message reply, durable battery life, comprehensive health management and fitness tracking, and “life assistant” features, it ticks most boxes. Add independent music playback, and it becomes that full package.
Thanks to a built-in speaker. phone call information can be pushed to the watch and users can answer and hang up calls through the smartwatch by tapping the button, without taking out their smartphone. Quick replies, in the form of a short message, can be customised in the Huawei Health App, while instant messaging apps are also available on the watch.
Cool fitness animations, along with voice-guided warm up stretches for common workouts, including running, cycling, and swimming, give training sessions a great vibe.
The Fit 2 2 features a large battery in its compact design and supports fast charging technology. With a 5-minute charge, it can be used for up to 24 hours. Under typical usage scenario, the fully-charged smartwatch can be used for 10 days and 7 days in heavy usage scenarios.
A health manager for smarter living
The Fit 2 provides all-round health management, including SpO2 monitoring, heart rate, sleep, stress and breath monitoring. The Health App on the smartphone can synchronise health-monitoring data in real time.
Healthy living management features help to develop self-discipline, workout routines and active health management. Through personalised settings, users can receive regular reminders like health challenges, daily water intake, medication reminders, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminders and exercise volume.
Lastly, the FIt 2 is based on Huawei’s running ability index (RAI), which assesses a user’s ability based on height, weight, age and other physical conditions, alongside historical running data, to create a customised personal running plan for every user.
The Huawei Fit Watch 2 is available for R3,299 from the HUAWEI Online Store and at selected retailers.