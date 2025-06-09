Spice hunt begins in ‘Dune: Awakening’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new open-world survival game set on Arrakis blends exploration, politics, and large-scale multiplayer action.

Dune: Awakening, an upcoming open-world multiplayer survival game set in the Dune universe, features a persistent world with deep customisation and player-driven politics. The game offers a reimagined timeline where familiar elements of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic are reshuffled, creating a new narrative foundation for players to explore.

Dune: Awakening, developed by Funcom, is releasing on Steam today (10 June 2025).

Set on the harsh desert planet of Arrakis, players begin as prisoners investigating the mysterious disappearance of the Fremen. With Paul Atreides never born and House Atreides and House Harkonnen locked in ongoing conflict, the storyline branches away from the original canon. The game allows players to rise through the ranks by joining factions, forming guilds, and choosing to align with one of the Great Houses, or remain independent.

Multiplayer with optional PvP

The world is designed to support hundreds of concurrent players within a persistent environment. Player versus player (PvP) is optional, allowing players to engage in political strategy, economic development, and exploration without mandatory combat. Key hubs like Arrakeen and Harko Village serve as social centres for trade, collaboration, and player interaction.

Photo supplied.

Combat takes a sandbox approach, offering a mix of ranged and melee weapons, abilities, vehicles, and tech. Players can master one or more disciplines from the Great Schools of the Imperium, including Bene Gesserit and Mentat. Building mechanics range from simple shelters to complex fortresses, with a blueprint system that enables trade between players.

Shifting desert world

The game world features a vast, evolving desert shaped by Coriolis storms that alter the terrain and uncover new areas. Players are encouraged to explore, gather resources, and control spice (the game’s central commodity) through both player versus environment and PvP encounters. Weekly resets of the Deep Desert region enhance replayability and competition.

Crafting and survival systems are central to gameplay. Players must manage heat, hydration, and sandstorms while crafting stillsuits, weapons, and even ornithopters. Spice not only serves as currency and a trade resource but also enhances player abilities.

Photo supplied.

Faction politics and economic influence

Guilds and players can participate in the Landsraad, a server-wide political system that influences the entire world. Decrees made in this council can impact gameplay for everyone on the server. Players can gain favour with their chosen House and unlock exclusive gear, vehicles, and structures.

The economy is largely player-driven, with the Exchange system allowing for trade of blueprints, crafted items, and resources. Private servers also support the game’s core multiplayer mechanics by linking into a shared social and exploration layer, ensuring players maintain access to large-scale features even in smaller environments.

Dune: Awakening blends survival, strategy, and science fiction into a persistent online world shaped by player choice. With its distinct take on the Dune mythos and expansive systems, it positions itself as a new large-scale contender in the multiplayer survival genre.