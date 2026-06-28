Canon SA puts new gear in motion

Photo courtesy Canon.

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The EOS R6 V camera and RF 20-50mm power-zoom lens will be shown inside a working multi-camera setup at MediaTech Africa this week.

Canon South Africa will showcase the company’s latest Cinema EOS technology in an interactive multi-camera environment at MediaTech Africa 2026 this week. The premier technology event runs from 30 June to 2 July at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg.

The Canon EOS R6 V video-first mirrorless camera and RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM PZ power-zoom lens will be on part of the hands-on experience.

To demonstrate cross-industry compatibility, the stand will feature third-party integrations. Industry specialist partners MultiCam Systems and Arbor will be joining Canon on the floor, giving visitors the opportunity to evaluate how Canon’s imaging ecosystem pairs with multi-cam infrastructure.

The Canon EOS R6 V camera. Photo courtesy Canon.

Canon provides the following product details for the two key products:

Canon EOS R6 V: This video-first mirrorless camera features a 32.5MP full-frame sensor, 7K RAW open-gate recording, internal active cooling for extended shooting, and a redesigned vertical interface aimed at modern multi-platform delivery. Attendees can get an up-close look at the R6 V, which will be prominently displayed on a dedicated plinth at the front of the stand.

RF 20–50mm F4L IS USM PZ Lens: A switchable power zoom/manual zoom L-series RF lens, the first of its kind for full-frame systems. At just 420g, it is engineered for solo operators, enabling smooth, motorised zoom control without the need for external rigs or additional crew.

The stand is a physical set environment designed for open, practical exploration. The design is built for self-guided interaction where attendees can test the cameras and lenses.

Award-winning South African filmmaker Kyle White will be on-site to offer personalised walk-throughs of the multi-cam setup, drawing from his extensive experience delivering cinematic commercials, music videos, and brand content through his production company.

“MediaTech Africa remains a crucial gathering point for our industry, and this year we wanted to move beyond showing what our cameras look like on a shelf,” says Gerald Langton, Canon SA business development manager. “By showcasing our latest Cinema EOS range working alongside partners like MultiCam Systems and Arbor, we are proving how open integration, speed, and flexibility power the future of multi-cam production.”