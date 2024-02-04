Preview a Soweto Love Story now

Connect with us

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its Valentine’s Day rom-com movie.
Roses are red, violets are blue, no plans for Valentine’s? No worries, Netflix has got you! 

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its latest local rom-com offering, A Soweto Love Story, launching on the service on 14 February 2024. 

Tired of being the only woman in the family, mother to unlucky-in-love sons, Bongekile (Duduzile Ngcobo) challenges her cubs to find their perfect partners before the New Year.  Their incentive? – the first son to find a makoti (bride), will be crowned the sole heir to the coveted Ngubeni home. 

This challenge of romantic ambitions , desires and appeasing the family matriarch sees the brothers, played by Lunga ShabalalaSparky Xulu, and Ray Neo Buso embark on a competitive quest to find the perfect partner while navigating very tricky, murky, but always hilarious dating waters. 

A Soweto Love Story is an adaptation of Netflix Nigerian film A Naija Christmas, written by Kemi Adesoye and directed by Kunle Afolayan.

Rounding out the formidable cast is South Africa’s favourite comedian, Skhumba Hlope, with guaranteed laugh-a-minute humour, and outstanding performances by love interests, Sihle NdabaDidintle Khunou, and Motsoaledi Setumo.

Cast and Crew 

Production Company: Quizzical Pictures 

Director: Rolisizwe Nikiwe

Executive Producers: Harriet Gavshon, Odirile Mekwa, JP Potgieter 

Producer:  Siphiwe Hlabangane  

Writers:  Zelipa Zulu, Darrel Bristow- Bovey 

Key Cast: 

  • Lunga Shabalala 
  • Sparky Xulu 
  • Duduzile Ngcobo
  • Ray Neo Buso 
  • Motsoaledi Setumo 
  • Skhumba Hlope
  • Mamodibe Ramodibe
  • Didintle Khunou
  • Monnye Kunupi  
  • Sihle Ndaba
