Stream of the Day
Preview a Soweto Love Story now
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its Valentine’s Day rom-com movie.
Roses are red, violets are blue, no plans for Valentine’s? No worries, Netflix has got you!
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its latest local rom-com offering, A Soweto Love Story, launching on the service on 14 February 2024.
Tired of being the only woman in the family, mother to unlucky-in-love sons, Bongekile (Duduzile Ngcobo) challenges her cubs to find their perfect partners before the New Year. Their incentive? – the first son to find a makoti (bride), will be crowned the sole heir to the coveted Ngubeni home.
This challenge of romantic ambitions , desires and appeasing the family matriarch sees the brothers, played by Lunga Shabalala, Sparky Xulu, and Ray Neo Buso embark on a competitive quest to find the perfect partner while navigating very tricky, murky, but always hilarious dating waters.
A Soweto Love Story is an adaptation of Netflix Nigerian film A Naija Christmas, written by Kemi Adesoye and directed by Kunle Afolayan.
Rounding out the formidable cast is South Africa’s favourite comedian, Skhumba Hlope, with guaranteed laugh-a-minute humour, and outstanding performances by love interests, Sihle Ndaba, Didintle Khunou, and Motsoaledi Setumo.
Cast and Crew
Production Company: Quizzical Pictures
Director: Rolisizwe Nikiwe
Executive Producers: Harriet Gavshon, Odirile Mekwa, JP Potgieter
Producer: Siphiwe Hlabangane
Writers: Zelipa Zulu, Darrel Bristow- Bovey
Key Cast:
- Lunga Shabalala
- Sparky Xulu
- Duduzile Ngcobo
- Ray Neo Buso
- Motsoaledi Setumo
- Skhumba Hlope
- Mamodibe Ramodibe
- Didintle Khunou
- Monnye Kunupi
- Sihle Ndaba