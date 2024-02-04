Preview a Soweto Love Story now

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its Valentine’s Day rom-com movie.

Roses are red, violets are blue, no plans for Valentine’s? No worries, Netflix has got you!

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its latest local rom-com offering, A Soweto Love Story, launching on the service on 14 February 2024.

Tired of being the only woman in the family, mother to unlucky-in-love sons, Bongekile (Duduzile Ngcobo) challenges her cubs to find their perfect partners before the New Year. Their incentive? – the first son to find a makoti (bride), will be crowned the sole heir to the coveted Ngubeni home.

This challenge of romantic ambitions , desires and appeasing the family matriarch sees the brothers, played by Lunga Shabalala, Sparky Xulu, and Ray Neo Buso embark on a competitive quest to find the perfect partner while navigating very tricky, murky, but always hilarious dating waters.

A Soweto Love Story is an adaptation of Netflix Nigerian film A Naija Christmas, written by Kemi Adesoye and directed by Kunle Afolayan.

Rounding out the formidable cast is South Africa’s favourite comedian, Skhumba Hlope, with guaranteed laugh-a-minute humour, and outstanding performances by love interests, Sihle Ndaba, Didintle Khunou, and Motsoaledi Setumo.

Cast and Crew

Production Company: Quizzical Pictures

Director: Rolisizwe Nikiwe

Executive Producers: Harriet Gavshon, Odirile Mekwa, JP Potgieter

Producer: Siphiwe Hlabangane

Writers: Zelipa Zulu, Darrel Bristow- Bovey

Key Cast: