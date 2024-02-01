Orion and the Dark fall onto Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A young boy grappling with his fears joins a mysterious entity on an adventure to overcome them.

The manifestation of Orion’s deepest fears, known as Dark, appears to him one evening in the animated comedy, Orion and the Dark, streaming on Netflix from today (2 February 2024).

The young boy embarks on a nighttime adventure with his new friend to overcome the nature of fear itself.

Orion appears to be an ordinary shy kid concealing a secret crush. However, beneath this lies a character defined by adolescent anxiety. Orion’s long list of fears includes dogs, bees, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, and a fear of falling off a cliff. Among these, his nightly encounter with the dark proves to be the most challenging.

The Dark brings him along for an evening adventure. The objective is to demonstrate that there is nothing to fear. The film delves into the emotional and psychological evolution of the young boy as he grapples with the unknown. The task at hand for him is to free himself from the shackles of fear, and embrace the joy of living.

This coming-of-age story invites one to reflect on their fears. One is encouraged to contemplate the universal theme of overcoming fear, and embracing the possibilities that lie beyond it.

The cast features the voices of Jacob Tremblay as Orion, Paul Walter Hauser as Dark, and Angela Bassett as Sweet Dreams. The movie is produced by DreamWorks Animation, the same company that produced the How to Train Your Dragon franchises. Orion and the Dark is based on the book of the same name written by Emma Yarlett.

Watch Orion and the Dark | Netflix Official Site

Orion and the Dark | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix (youtube.com)