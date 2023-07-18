Sony expands shooting range

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The introduction of the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II Lens promises higher image quality and autofocus performance.

Sony has launched a telephoto zoom lens that covers focal lengths from 70mm to 200mm with an F4 maximum aperture.

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II is compatible with the 35mm full-frame (Alpha) E-mount series.

A compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens, it can be used in a wide range of situations. It contains superb high-speed and high-performance autofocus, unique to G lenses, and is the world’s first zoom lens to offer half macro capability throughout the zoom range, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout. In addition, with a teleconverter (sold separately), super-telephoto shooting up to 400mm and life-size 1:1 magnification macro shooting throughout the entire zoom range is possible.

This launch marks Sony’s 50th full-frame E-mount lens.

Sony provided the following information:

With a total length of 149mm and a weight of approximately 794g (excluding tripod mount), the FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II zoom lens can be used for a wide range of purposes, including sports scenes, landscapes, wild birds, and even macro photography.

Shooting from 70mm to 200mm, the lens also enables the world’s first half-macro shooting, with a maximum magnification of 0.5x throughout the zoom range. The advanced aspherical lenses contribute to uniformly excellent corner-to-corner resolution and contrast. In addition, ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass suppresses chromatic aberration.

It also supports a high-performance teleconverter (sold separately). With a super-telephoto of up to 400 mm (equivalent to 600 mm when using an APS-C camera), you can capture distant subjects in a larger size, along with beautiful bokeh. When the SEL20TC is attached, it is possible to take macro shots at up to 1:1 over the entire zoom range.

Fast autofocus and excellent video recording performance

Sony’s unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motor increases the autofocus speed by up to 20%. Tracking performance for moving objects has also improved approximately twice as much compared to the previous model, so it continues to track the target subject with high accuracy. Whilst focus tracking performance during zooming has also been greatly improved. When paired with the flagship α1 body, it is possible to shoot high-speed bursts at up to 30 frames per second.

In addition, a new MODE3 setting of SteadyShot has been added that optimises the camera shake correction algorithm, emphasising framing stability when shooting moving subjects. By combining with a compatible camera body, you can more effectively compensate for camera shake and shoot stable movies.

Intuitive operability and high reliability for safe use in harsh shooting environment

The FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II provides intuitive and secure operability that supports the photographers and videographers. In addition to a focus range limiter and a full-time DMF switch that instantly switches from AF to MF (manual focus), the detachable tripod mount included in the box provides a sense of stability during super-telephoto and macro shooting.

In addition, the front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant design provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions and expands the freedom of shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The new FE 70-200MM F4 Macro G OSS II will be available from Mid-August 2023. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorised dealers throughout South Africa.

