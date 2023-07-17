Ambani brings reading to Mandela Day

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Purchase and donate these AR-enhanced book sets to help improve literacy levels and promote African language learning.

Eight out of 10 South African school children struggle to read by age ten. An international study has revealed that 81% of South African children cannot read for comprehension in any of the country’s 11 official languages. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need to address the literacy crisis and provide children with the tools they need to succeed.

For Mandela Day, the creators of the Ambani language app have made a simple yet powerful request: Purchase their book sets and donate them to your nearest Early Childhood Development (ECD) or Primary School. By doing so, you can improve literacy levels, promote African language learning, and help children grasp the essential foundation for their education.

Ambani is a language app that is designed to make it easy and fun to learn African languages. The app is available for iOS and Android devices and offers a variety of features to help users learn at their own pace.

One of the things that makes Ambani different is its use of augmented reality (AR). AR allows users to see and interact with virtual objects in the real world, which can make learning a new language more immersive and engaging. For example, users can point their phone at a book or sign and see the translation of the text in their chosen language.

Ambani also offers a variety of other features to help users learn, including:

Interactive lessons: The app offers a variety of interactive lessons that are designed to help users learn new vocabulary and grammar.

Games: Ambani also offers a variety of games that can help users practise their language skills.

Community: The app has a built-in community where users can connect with other learners and share tips and advice.

Ambani is free to download and use, but there is a premium subscription option that offers access to additional features, such as offline learning and unlimited translations.

If you are interested in learning an African language, check out the Ambani language app. and by donating book sets, you provide access to quality reading materials and ignite a love for learning in children.